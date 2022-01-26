Raze Celebrates 20 Years of Standing up Against the Tobacco Industry with a Group Gathering at the State Capitol Building

Charleston, WV – West Virginia’s youth-led tobacco prevention movement, Raze, is celebrating 20 years of making a difference in the Mountain State. Raze ambassadors will gather at the state Capitol to speak to legislators about the work they are doing in their schools and communities to educate their peers on the dangers of tobacco products. A ceremonial cake cutting will be held to mark the anniversary.

“It’s hard to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to the lies and misconceptions of big tobacco,” said Bonnie Hughes, a Raze Ambassador from Huntington East Middle School. “Raze provides valuable education to teens across the state, arming us with information on the damaging effects of nicotine and the dangers of e-cigarettes.

Over the last 20 years teen tobacco usage has declined by 32.7%; however, with the development of new tobacco technology including e-cigarettes, more work must be done to protect the future generations of West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), more than one in three of West Virginia high school students report current use of e-cigarettes. This is a 150% increase from 2017 to 2019 alone. Since 2017, West Virginia high school students reported frequent use of vaping products (20+ days a month), an increase by almost 440% from 3.1% to 16.7%.

During the month of February, hundreds of Raze members will participate in a virtual Tobacco-Free Month with the focus being on the dangers of e-cigarettes.

WHEN: Friday, January 28th at 11:00 AM

WHERE: West Wing, Senate side

WHO: Raze Ambassadors and supporters

About Raze:

RAZE is a teen tobacco prevention movement with a membership of thousands of West Virginia youth. It is campaign funded and facilitated by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the American Lung Association. Since its inception in the 2001/02 school year, thousands of teens have helped in the fight against Big Tobacco. For more information, please visit RazeWV.com.