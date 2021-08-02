RCCAA Offering Back-To-School Clothing Assistance to Those Affected by Covid-19

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) Children in Raleigh County are preparing to go back into the classroom on August 17, some for the first time in a year, putting a hardship on many families affected by Covid-19 financial setbacks.

Raleigh County Community Action Association, in partnership with Gabe’s in Beckley, is offering back-to-school assistance for those that qualify. To qualify, families with school-age children must live in Raleigh County, be within 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, and have been affected by Covid-19. Each child from Kindergarten through 12th grade is eligible. This program is not associated with the Department of Health and Human Resources regularly offered clothing vouchers. Anyone affected by Covid-19 that falls within the financial guidelines may apply.

“We want to make sure that children in this area have everything they need for a successful school year,” Development Specialist, Leah Deitz-Jackson said. “School children have been hit hard with Covid-19. Their academic schedules and social lives have been interrupted. To overcome the setbacks of the previous academic year, RCCAA wants to ensure that students are prepared and ready for in-class learning.”

RCCAA will be distributing the vouchers through the RCCAA Housing Department. To apply, bring a birth certificate for each school child, identification, and social security cards for anyone over 18 in the home, and proof of income to 104 McCreery Street in Beckley or call 304-860-1921 for more information. Vouchers can be used at participating stores until August 31.