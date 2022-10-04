Ready Set Demo: WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

From the 81 responses it received, the WVDEP learned that 35 communities already had existing programs to address this issue, all of which had a proven track record of demolishing structures and associated costs.



This data was incorporated into the WVDEP’s development of a pilot program for 21 selected counties and towns. The maximum amount each candidate would be eligible for reimbursement was determined by the number of their targeted properties, average cost per structure, and previous experience. The combined budget for all grants was just over $9.2 million.



Upon reviewing this data and selection process, Gov. Justice requested the Legislature to approve a transfer from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund for the pilot program. That request resulted in the passage of Senate Bill 722 earlier this year, which transferred $10 million to the program.