50 F
Beckley
Sunday, April 26, 2020 1:25pm

Reagan ‘deregulation czar’: Crises led to ‘dangerous’ concentration of federal power before Trump

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Hudson Institute Fellow and former Ronald Reagan “deregulation czar” Christopher DeMuth joined “Life, Liberty & Levin” Sunday to discuss the expansion of the federal government as a consequence of American crises.

DeMuth told host Mark Levin that a “national crisis” reliably takes place every 10 to 15 years and has almost always led to the centralization of government and the expansion of its power in the name of solving the crisis.

WATCH ‘LIFE LIBERTY & LEVIN’ SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON FOX NEWS CHANNEL

Levin quoted a recent DeMuth-penned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that noted President Trump appears to be the first president to focus on “deregulation” and decentralization in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the first time in U.S. history, an administration is responding to a crisis with deregulation and decentralization,” Levin read, calling DeMuth’s observation “crucially, crucially important.”

“[Crisis] has been the occasion for increased centralization of power,” DeMuth explained. “That is, the migration of power from the states to Washington, D.C., the federal government. And within the federal government, from Congress to the executive branch.

THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, STATE-BY-STATE

“These crises and emergencies have not been the only thing propelling the growth of executive government in Washington,” he added. “It has been a continuous process for about the past 50 years. There are many deep causes for it, but emergencies have certainly been an important part of the story and one could go back to crises of the 19th and 20th Centuries.”

Following the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and the 2008 financial crisis, DeMuth added, the federal response leaned heavily on “creat[ing] huge new bureaucracies of highly centralized power and increasing autonomy, freed from oversight by Congress.”

He specifically cited the case of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), which he said was “created after 2008 to write rules where the executive had enormous discretion to state what the law is, to interpret it, to enforce it, and even to adjudicate it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has routinely touted her involvement with the creation of the CFPB.

DeMuth went on to call the executive centralization of power “a dangerous thing for our constitutional values.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Texas DA investigates mayor for violating coronavirus stay-at-home order to go to nail salon

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A Texas mayor is under investigation for visiting...
Read more

‘Top Gun’ star Anthony Edwards reveals how he’s connecting with others in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Quarantine Routine is a regular feature that asks political...
Read more

Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Global deaths linked to the coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday, while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3...
Read more

Reagan ‘deregulation czar’: Crises led to ‘dangerous’ concentration of federal power before Trump

News WWNR -
0
Hudson Institute Fellow and former Ronald Reagan "deregulation czar" Christopher DeMuth joined "Life, Liberty & Levin" Sunday to discuss the expansion of the...
Read more

Referees, judges, fans wearing face masks headline boxing card in Nicaragua

News WWNR -
0
10:24 PM ETSteve KimESPN Various sporting events worldwide have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a boxing card at the Alexis...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Texas DA investigates mayor for violating coronavirus stay-at-home order to go to nail salon

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A Texas mayor is under investigation for visiting...
Read more
News

‘Top Gun’ star Anthony Edwards reveals how he’s connecting with others in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Quarantine Routine is a regular feature that asks political...
Read more
News

Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - Global deaths linked to the coronavirus passed 200,000 on Saturday, while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3...
Read more
News

Referees, judges, fans wearing face masks headline boxing card in Nicaragua

WWNR -
0
10:24 PM ETSteve KimESPN Various sporting events worldwide have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a boxing card at the Alexis...
Read more
News

Best old Hollywood films to stream right now

WWNR -
0
They don’t make ‘em like they used to--but you can still experience the magic of old Hollywood from the comfort of home.There’s nothing...
Read more
News

With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, focus shifts to powerful sister Kim Yo Jong

WWNR -
0
North Korea’s male-dominated Kim dynasty may be about to hand over the keys to the Hermit Kingdom to a woman.With speculation swirling over Kim...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap