Realty Income: Investment Grade Exposure Matters (NYSE:O)

Realty Income (O) is the monthly dividend grower that everyone loved… until COVID-19 hit. O’s dividend yield spiked to above 6% before settling down to its current 5.5% rate. It appeared that due to uncertainty regarding rent collection and future occupancy levels, investors increased their risk premium for O. O’s recent earnings report provided much-anticipated clarity regarding rent collections, as well as providing optimism for a long-term recovery. O’s balance sheet is an important source of defensive protection during these times, and may even provide a source of offense if opportunities present themselves. I rate shares a buy.

COVID-19 Impact

O delivered a solid first quarter which saw AFFO grow 7.3% to $0.88 per share. But let’s fast forward to what arguably only matters right now: who is paying rent, and can O’s portfolio survive?

O disclosed that it had received 82.9% of April rent, including 99.9% of April rent from investment-grade tenants. Investment-grade tenants make up about 48% of total rent. Prior to COVID-19, there was much discussion regarding whether or not investment-grade tenants are worth the lower cap rates, or if NNN REITs are better off focusing on non-credit tenants due to higher cap rates. I leaned slightly toward the latter, but clearly, I was wrong: investment-grade tenants’ ready access to the capital market has clearly paid off in making them better tenants.

O emphasized that 37% of rent comes from essential businesses such as convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, and dollar stores – with all these four industries paying rent:

(2020 Q1 Presentation)

O specifically called out theaters, health & fitness, and restaurants as being the “troubled industries.” O noted that casual dining makes up only 3.2% of rent (restaurants overall make up 9.2% of rent), and remains optimistic long term surrounding the business models of all three segments.

(2020 Q1 Presentation)

While I, too, am optimistic long term – even about movie theaters – I, however, anticipate that O may need to issue significant rent concessions to many of these tenants, as well as potentially forgive unpaid rent. For instance, EPR Properties (EPR) has already indicated that it intends to write-off unpaid rent from AMC theatres (AMC).

We are already seeing some of the financial impact of COVID-19 on O’s financial results. O reported same-store rent growth of only 0.2% (O reported 1.5% same-store rent growth in the first quarter of 2019), which pales in comparison with the ~1% average it has typically received:

(2020 Q1 Presentation)

I think that O will likely experience a decline in same-store rent (primarily due to an increase in bad debt), but long term, I don’t see any real impact to O’s business model. O plays an important role in providing financing to the middle market, and the demand for real estate financing has arguably only increased due to this pandemic. O’s balance sheet ensures that it will live to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Long-Term Thesis Anchored By Balance Sheet

This isn’t 2008 when even the best-capitalized REITs had to cut dividends and dilute shareholders. O has dramatically reduced leverage, increased liquidity, and earned an A- credit rating:

(2020 Q1 Presentation)

In the 2008-2009 Great Financial Crisis, many REITs suffered from not having enough liquidity to address debt maturities. This is a negligible issue for O, as its $4 billion in liquidity is more than enough to handle the $333 million in 2020 debt maturities, though I am confident that O should be able to refinance these maturities without drama:

(2020 Q1 Presentation)

What about the debt covenants? Wouldn’t the poor rent collection rates affect O? Not quite. As we see below, the critical debt measure, debt to total assets, defines assets by undepreciated asset value, which doesn’t go down due to declining cash flows. Furthermore, these covenants are based on GAAP rent, which isn’t directly affected by exactly when O receives the rent (that would be “cash rent”):

(2020 Q1 Presentation)

With such a strong balance sheet, O has plenty of room to sustain losses to rent, if it even ends up being significant. Optimistic investors, like yours truly, may even be anticipating that O can use their balance sheet to play offense. The current distressed market environment may mean that tenants may be willing to accept higher cap rates on sale and leaseback transactions. This would be a welcome occurrence, as O has seen cap rates compress pretty dramatically over the past decade (down to a blistering 6% in 2020!):

(2020 Q1 Presentation)

While it is unclear if O is willing to invest at a higher cap rate if it means increased risk, I think that it is safe to assume that if cap rates rise for deals that O would have done anyway, then that’d be fair game.

Valuation And Price Target

O pays $2.796 in annualized dividends and earned $3.39 in AFFO in 2019. As of recent prices, O trades for 15 times 2019 AFFO and a 5.5% yield. O is a “flight to quality” play. Right now, the market isn’t giving it much credit for its A-rated balance sheet nor the sustainability of its business model. It is worth mentioning that triple net lease properties do not have co-tenancy clauses due to the properties inherently being uncorrelated, which should benefit NNN REITs in comparison with other sectors. After we move on beyond COVID-19, I believe that the market will eventually focus on the fact that O has increased its dividend for over 25 consecutive years:

(2020 Q1 Presentation)

My 12-month fair value estimate is $68, representing 20 times 2019 AFFO or a 4.1% yield. At that price, O would be priced for approximately 8-9% returns based on 4-5% forward growth rate. It is possible that O can rise even higher than that, if O is once again judged not against equity returns but instead fixed income returns. Shares have nearly 40% total return upside to my target.

Risks

It is possible that O sees elevated vacancies. While it is true that O has no co-tenancy clauses, that also means that O would likely be unable to readily find replacement tenants – they’d need to dispose of vacant properties. Cap rates are likely to be rather high for these properties, which would lead to near-term dilution before O is able to ramp up its acquisition pipeline. O may need to balance rent concessions and rent deferrals in order to maintain occupancy, which may prove to be a near-term drag on the bottom line.

My upside scenario counts on O seeing a revaluation to a premium multiple. I believe that the market continues to value a consistent income stream very highly, which can be evidenced by low treasury and corporate bond yields. However, there is no guarantee that such a revaluation will take place. At recent prices, O may provide 8-10% forward returns without multiple expansion which, while decent, may not be high enough for many investors. For this reason, O is not among the four NNN REITs added to the Best of Breed portfolio. Those looking for NNN REITs with more of a “value” element are suggested to look elsewhere within the sector.

All REIT investments count on a consistent recovery from COVID-19. If for whatever reason we are required to lock down the economy for another extended period of time, that would likely have serious, long-term financial consequences above and beyond the current state. I have confidence that fellow Americans will respect social distancing and face covering guidelines, but unfortunately, that is beyond O’s control and could have material impacts on their business.

Conclusion

O collected 82.9% of April rent, and a sizable portion of rent comes from essential businesses. The effects of COVID-19 are already evident in O’s financials through the sharp deceleration in same-store rent growth. O’s strong balance sheet provides it not only a defensive backstop but also may allow O to play offense and acquire distressed net lease properties on the cheap. O yields a generous 5.5% yield, but the majority of potential upside may be in multiple expansion. I rate shares a buy.

(Tipranks: Buy O)

4 NNN REITs I Like More Than O

O is only rated a buy – the Best of Breed portfolio features (among others) 4 NNN REITs with even greater upside.

Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.