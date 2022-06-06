Ribbon-Cutting Event in Welch, W.Va., on June 10

Sen. Manchin, Gov. Justice invited to speak

Welch, WV-Leaders and supporters of Reconnecting McDowell will officially dedicate the Renaissance Village apartment building in Welch, W.Va., on June 10, a major milestone in the partnership’s 11-year project to help reinvigorate impoverished McDowell County.

Sen. Joe Manchin and Gov. Jim Justice have been invited to speak at the event.

Renaissance Village was built to attract teachers and other professionals. The county faces a chronic teacher shortage and availability of modern housing. The apartments will allow teachers to live in the county, close to their schools and students. The 20-unit building also has two floors of office and commercial space. It is the first multistory new construction in McDowell County in over 50 years.

The American Federation of Teachers and former West Virginia first lady Gayle Manchin initiated Reconnecting McDowell, which now has about 100 national, state and local partners, working to provide sustainable academic, social, emotional, healthcare, and other services and programs to overcome the consequences of chronic poverty.