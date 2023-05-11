Recovering Substance Abusers Can Now Go To The Well For Help.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – As the battle against opioid addiction continues in Southern West Virginia, a new resource was unveiled Wednesday in Beckley.

The ribbon was cut on The Well, a Recovery Community Organization operated by Seed Sowers, Inc. and located on the third floor of the Fruits Of Labor Building on Neville Street in Beckley. It offers support services to adults recovering from substance abuse disorders, including recovery housing, transportation and peer recovery support.

“What we do here is provide recovery support services to anyone who needs it in their community,” says Jay Phillips, Executive Director of Seed Sowers, “regardless of where they are or what they need.”

“When all of us realize that we all have something to add to the recovery landscape and we can combine our skills, talents and resources with our residents and our clients, then recovery is not just something we dream about, but it’s something that can really be brought to life in a very real and measurable way.”

After the ribbon cutting, attendees were treated to pizza made by workers at the neighboring Fruits of Labor, many of whom live in recovery housing operated by Seed Sowers, Inc.

The Well is the only RCO currently operating in Southern West Virginia and is funded by the WV DHHR Bureau for Behavioral Health.