 Red Cross Open House to be Held at

Raleigh County Public Library

Learn how you can be the Red Cross in our community!

BECKLEY, WV, – The American Red Cross Central & Southern West Virginia Chapter invites the public to attend a Red Cross Open House on Friday, July 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Raleigh County Public Library on North Kanawha Street.

NOW is the perfect time to JOIN US… GET TRAINED… and BE PREPARED to help your local community! Learn about positions with blood donation centers, disaster action teams, and much more. Come listen, learn and ask your questions!

Did you know that 90% of the Red Cross workforce are volunteers?

“Just knowing that someone is there to lend a helping hand during trying times provides a light of hope for our neighbors,” said Erica Mani, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region. “Please join us by volunteering to help as a Red Cross volunteer and ensure no one faces life’s emergencies alone.”

The American Red Cross of Central & Southern West Virginia serves Boone, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming Counties. Last year, volunteers assisted over 200 families impacted by disasters; collected over 13,000 units of blood, and provided over 1,000 services to our military heroes, veterans and their families in these counties.

The open house will be held at the Raleigh County Public Library located at 221 North Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801. For more information, please contact Katie Thompson, Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist at Katie.Thompson@redcross.org or (304) 962-7488. Those interested in learning more or applying to volunteer can also visit redcross.org/volunteer.