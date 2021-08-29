Redistricting Hearings head in to Virtual Phase. Southern West Virginia slated for Sept 22nd.

CHARLESTON, WV —(WWNR) The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting has set the dates and procedures for three virtual public hearings to take place from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20, 21 and 22. The committee members have nearly completed their 12 scheduled in-person public hearings on redistricting, listening to members of the public as well as collecting online comments and potential map submissions.

Anyone who would like to speak as part of the three virtual public hearings will be required to call 304-357-7880 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. The opportunity to participate either by voice through the telephone or with video through Microsoft Teams will be available for all three virtual public hearings. Participants will receive detailed participation instructions via email after they register. Anyone who does not register with a staff member will not be admitted to the hearing.

The public hearings will continue to be governed by House Rule 84. Anyone who would like to watch the events without speaking will be able to stream the live video at the Joint Committee on Redistricting website and the virtual events will be archived for future viewing at the site as well. All previous hearing has been recorded and made available online to the public at the redistricting website.

All three virtual public hearings will take place from 6-8 p.m.

• Monday, Sept. 20 will be for residents of the current Congressional District 1 (Barbour, Brooke, Doddridge, Gilmer, Grant, Hancock, Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Wetzel and Wood counties);

• Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 will be for residents of the current Congressional District 2 (Berkeley, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Hampshire, Hardy, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Lewis, Morgan, Pendleton, Putnam, Randolph, Roane, Upshur and Wirt counties); and

• Wednesday, Sept. 22, is for residents of the current Congressional District 3 (Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne, Webster and Wyoming Counties).

The West Virginia Constitution requires the Legislature to redraw Congressional and legislative boundary lines every 10 years utilizing U.S. Census data to reflect any population changes. A 2018 law requires 100 single-member House of Delegates districts be created through this year’s redistricting.

Due to the delay in the federal government’s release of Census data, proposed maps have not been presented during the public hearings. Once the Joint Committee on Redistricting completes its initial plans, the House and Senate will create the necessary reports and maps to draft redistricting bills, and those materials will be made public.