Redistricting Public Hearing in Beckley 8/3

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The 2020 Census cost West Virginia 1 Representative in the House of Delegates. Taking the state from 3 to 2. The drop and shifting in population is forcing the state to redraw district lines across the state. And the clock is ticking. Public hearings have already begun as lawmakers hear from residents about their representation in Charleston and in Washington DC. Decisions will need to be made before the filing deadlines for candidates in January.

A Public hearing is scheduled today (8/3) Aug. 3: in the Gov. Hulett C. Smith Theater in Tamarack, 1 Tamarack Park in Beckley, All hearings are free and open to the public.

According to a Press release regarding the procedures of the public hearing, if a resident wishes to address the panel they must be signed in by 6 PM. Doors will open at 5:30 PM You can read the full release regarding procedures and the schedule of upcoming public hearings here https://www.wvlegislature.gov/News_release/pressrelease.cfm?release=2890 .