53.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 12, 2019 3:01pm

Redskins place TE Jordan Reed on injured reserve

By WWNR
NewsSports


MIAMI — The Washington Redskins placed tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve Saturday because of a concussion, casting his NFL future in doubt.

Reed suffered a concussion in the third preseason game after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who was penalized and eventually fined. Reed has not played since, although he did return to practice.

League sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter last month that there is concern that Reed’s career is over due to his history of concussions.

It is believed to be Reed’s seventh concussion since he started playing college football. He has two years remaining on his contract, part of a five-year deal signed after the 2016 season. If the Redskins cut him after the season, they would save $8.5 million in cap space for 2020.

Reed, 29, was a limited participant in practice during the first two weeks of the season, participating in individual drills with his helmet on. The Redskins were optimistic he would play in Week 2 vs. Dallas and was part of the game plan, but when Reed was unable to practice the Friday before that game, those hopes were dashed. He has not been on the practice field since.

When healthy, Reed was a key part of the Redskins’ passing attack. His ability to win with quick, explosive route running made him dangerous to cover one-on-one, especially for a linebacker. Teams often paid close attention to him, providing an opening for others on the offense, but injuries always got in the way of his productivity.

In Reed’s first six seasons, he never played more than 14 games. Two years ago, he played only six. Reed was bothered by issues with the ligaments in both of his big toes in recent years, but he was finally healthy this offseason, allowing him to train rather than rehab. He was a standout in training camp practices because he had regained some of the explosiveness lost over the past two seasons.

Reed, a third-round pick out of Florida in 2013, had a breakout third season. That year, while playing in 14 games, he caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Redskins won the NFC East. In his career, Reed has caught 329 passes with 24 touchdowns.

His absence has been felt by Washington’s offense, especially with fellow tight end Vernon Davis already declared out for a second consecutive game with his own concussion. Jeremy Sprinkle, in his third season and primarily a blocker, is the team’s No. 1 tight end entering Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins (0-4).

The Redskins (0-5) promoted safety Jeremy Reaves off the practice squad to take Reed’s roster spot.



Source link

Recent Articles

Redskins place TE Jordan Reed on injured reserve

News WWNR -
0
MIAMI -- The Washington Redskins placed tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve Saturday because of a concussion, casting his NFL future in...
Read more

Charlie Kirk: Trump has improved lives of black Americans and deserves their support

News WWNR -
0
The second annual Black Leadership Summit took place in Washington this month. The event, the brainchild of Candace Owens, brought over 400 young black...
Read more

Every Sooners, Longhorns player starts game with unsportsmanlike penalty after tussle

News WWNR -
0
DALLAS -- Any player from the Texas Longhorns or Oklahoma Sooners who draws an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during Saturday's game will be automatically...
Read more

Trump defends Giuliani in tweet after report of federal probe

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday as a “legendary crime buster” and “wonderful lawyer” after...
Read more

Sources — Antonio Brown wants off-field issues resolved, NFL return

News WWNR -
0
Despite saying last month that he wouldn't play in the NFL anymore, wide receiver Antonio Brown wants to resolve his off-field issues so...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Charlie Kirk: Trump has improved lives of black Americans and deserves their support

WWNR -
0
The second annual Black Leadership Summit took place in Washington this month. The event, the brainchild of Candace Owens, brought over 400 young black...
Read more
News

Every Sooners, Longhorns player starts game with unsportsmanlike penalty after tussle

WWNR -
0
DALLAS -- Any player from the Texas Longhorns or Oklahoma Sooners who draws an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during Saturday's game will be automatically...
Read more
News

Trump defends Giuliani in tweet after report of federal probe

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump defended his attorney Rudy Giuliani on Saturday as a “legendary crime buster” and “wonderful lawyer” after...
Read more
News

Sources — Antonio Brown wants off-field issues resolved, NFL return

WWNR -
0
Despite saying last month that he wouldn't play in the NFL anymore, wide receiver Antonio Brown wants to resolve his off-field issues so...
Read more
News

Turkish forces capture center of key Syrian border town

WWNR -
0
Turkish forces captured a key Syrian border town after heavy bombardment and fierce fighting Saturday on the fourth day of an offensive that...
Read more
News

Fantasy fallout: Why you can believe in these Week 5 breakouts – NFL Nation

WWNR -
0
Week 5 was the week of the fantasy breakout.Not only was it one of the greatest fantasy scoring outbursts of all time, as...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap