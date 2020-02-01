39.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, February 1, 2020 2:59pm

Redskins QB Alex Smith ‘very much lucky to be alive’ after broken leg

By WWNR
NewsSports


Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith said he is “very much lucky to be alive” after his November 2018 leg injury during an interview that aired Saturday on ESPN’s Outside The Lines.

Smith offered details about the injury that has sidelined him for more than a year in the interview with ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap.

Smith said the combination of the severity of the injury along with a serious infection had him against the ropes for weeks, unsure of what the outcome would be.

Smith was tackled by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson in a game against the Houston Texans. In the process, he suffered a compound fracture of his right tibia (the bone penetrated the skin) and a fractured right fibula. A compound fracture significantly elevates concerns over the risk of infection due to the presence of an open wound and, in Smith’s case, those fears were realized.

“I had a pretty serious infection … they had a lot of complications with it,” Smith said.

Smith developed sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the body is fighting infection. As his medical team fought to save his life, he was under heavy sedation for pain and his memories of the early stages were limited. But there was another decision that was yet to come.

Smith told Schaap, “… [the] next thing I remember is waking up several weeks later faced with the decision of amputation or limb salvage at that point.”

Smith chose to save his leg, a process that required additional surgeries, and he was eventually cleared of all infection. His past 13 months have been spent dedicating himself to his rehab and his time with his family, all of which have taken on increased significance after coming so close to losing it all.

Smith told Schaap his overwhelming feeling currently is one of gratitude, for his family and for his medical team.

“[I’m] so thankful for everyone that’s had a hand in this,” he said. “My wife, kids, and family and doctors and nurses and PTs and trainers and so many people that have helped me to be sitting here.”

As he faced a mountain of uncertainty about what his physical abilities would be after his injury — “my ability to walk normal, to ever play with my kids, to ever go on a hike, go on a walk with my wife, hiking, skiing” — it seemed as if a return to football might be out of the question.

The progress he has made to date, however, has shifted his view on the possibilities that lie ahead. The Redskins haven’t ruled out a possible return for Smith, 35, who spent this season watching games in owner Dan Snyder’s box and was often seen with him before and after games.

Smith, who is under contract through the 2022 season, will count $21.4 million against the salary cap in 2020. First-year Redskins coach Ron Rivera has consistently mentioned him when discussing the Redskins’ quarterback situation. Smith also has become a mentor to Dwayne Haskins Jr., who just completed his rookie season.

Smith made it clear that while he recognizes there are no guarantees, he is prepared to challenge himself to the fullest.

“There’s enough there that I can go out there and play … Knowing that, yeah, failure is a possibility … I need to prove that I can come back and play quarterback in the NFL, and if I can do that, that would be great and it’ll get figured out.”

Information from ESPN Redskins reporter John Keim was used in this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Jenna Ellis: Trump impeachment trial was fair – Democratic complaints based on Big Lies

News WWNR -
0
After 10 days of President Trump’s impeachment trial, the Senate finally voted Friday night not to introduce more witness testimony. This effectively closed...
Read more

Redskins QB Alex Smith ‘very much lucky to be alive’ after broken leg

News WWNR -
0
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith said he is "very much lucky to be alive" after his November 2018 leg injury during an interview...
Read more

Iowa caucuses, America’s kickoff presidential contest, started in the ’70s

News WWNR -
0
DES MOINES, Iowa – New Hampshire has been holding it’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary for 100 years. But Iowa’s a much more recent power player in...
Read more

Ontex Due For A Turnaround Due To Brazil And Raw Materials – Ontex Group NV ADR (OTCMKTS:ONXYY)

Money WWNR -
0
Belgium listed Ontex (OTC:ONXYY) has a history of successfully growing the private label diaper market in Europe. Since 2017 it's share price has,...
Read more

Judge Jeanine: Evidence points to Clinton's guilt

News WWNR -
0
Breaking down the facts of the email scandal Watch Jeanine Pirro on Justice With Judge Jeanine and Opening Statement. source
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jenna Ellis: Trump impeachment trial was fair – Democratic complaints based on Big Lies

WWNR -
0
After 10 days of President Trump’s impeachment trial, the Senate finally voted Friday night not to introduce more witness testimony. This effectively closed...
Read more
News

Iowa caucuses, America’s kickoff presidential contest, started in the ’70s

WWNR -
0
DES MOINES, Iowa – New Hampshire has been holding it’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary for 100 years. But Iowa’s a much more recent power player in...
Read more
Money

Ontex Due For A Turnaround Due To Brazil And Raw Materials – Ontex Group NV ADR (OTCMKTS:ONXYY)

WWNR -
0
Belgium listed Ontex (OTC:ONXYY) has a history of successfully growing the private label diaper market in Europe. Since 2017 it's share price has,...
Read more
video
News

Judge Jeanine: Evidence points to Clinton's guilt

WWNR -
0
Breaking down the facts of the email scandal Watch Jeanine Pirro on Justice With Judge Jeanine and Opening Statement. source
Read more
News

Ben Shapiro: Radical leftists Omar, Tlaib willfully ignore the real meaning of #NeverAgain

WWNR -
0
This week, the world marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Allied forces during World War II. Politicians of all...
Read more
News

Brad Parscale: Trump immigration and border security record unassailable

WWNR -
0
Even with an obstructionist Democratic-controlled House of Representatives that is hell-bent on keeping America’s borders porous and the flood of illegal immigration flowing,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap