Registration extended for public comment hearing on West Virginia-American Water rate case

CHARLESTON –The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has extended the deadline to register for its upcoming public comment hearing. Those who wish to comment on West Virginia-American Water Company’s water and sewer rate cases may register up to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, which is when the hearing will begin. The hearing will be held in the main hearing room at PSC headquarters, 201 Brooks St., Charleston.

On May 1, West Virginia-American filed for a $41.2 million increase in water rates, which would boost revenues 22.5 percent. It simultaneously asked for a $471,000 increase, or 24.9 percent, in sewer rates. Eighty-four written comments have been received so far. More information on these cases can be found on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access Case Nos. 23-0383-W-42T and 23-0384-S-42T.

In Thursday’s public comment hearing the Commission will introduce the option of attending the hearing virtually. The goal is to increase accessibility to those who are unable or unwilling to travel to a regional hearing. Comments will be taken over the internet, on the phone, and in person. Even if you do not wish to comment publicly, you may watch the hearing, which will be livestreamed on the Commission’s website and on its YouTube channel.

If you wish to speak over the internet (with video) or by phone, you need to register so that Commission staff can connect with you when it is your turn to speak. You may register up to the time of the hearing by using the meeting link https://bit.ly/WVPSC20231102. If you enter the link manually, be aware that it is case-sensitive. You can also find the link in the photo carousel on the Commission’s website, located just below the “PSC Hot Topics” section at the top of the homepage. Or you may call Karen Hall at (304) 340-0836 and she will take your information over the phone. If you plan to attend in person, registration is not necessary.