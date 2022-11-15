Registration for spring 2023 underway at New River CTC 

[BEAVER, W.Va.] Course selection is underway at New River Community and Technical College for the spring semester starting Jan.17, 2023.

For the spring 2023 semester, New River CTC is offering in-person classes along with web enhanced face-to-face classes using Zoom video conferencing and online classes.

“In developing the spring course schedule, we’ve added more evening classes to meet the needs of working adults interested in either advancing in their careers or preparing for a new one,” explained Campus Director and Community Outreach Roger Griffith.

More than 40 of New River CTC’s degree and certificate programs qualify for free tuition through the West Virginia Invests grant program, and the college is currently accepting new students. Accounting, barbering, business administration, criminal justice, esthetics and line service will have new class starts in January.

“Students interested in entering New River CTC’s physical therapist assistant, practical nursing or medical laboratory technician programs are encouraged to apply for spring registration to complete prerequisite courses for the programs with class starts in August,” added New River CTC Dean of Transfer and Pre-Professional Programs Dr. Wendy Patriquin.

Registration for the college’s five-week winter session continues through Dec. 12, 2022, and registration for the spring semester will continue through Jan.13, 2023.

Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for more information about New River CTC.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeast and south-central West Virginia: Fayette, Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers and Webster. The College offers classes online, in Beaver at the Raleigh County Campus, in Ghent at the Advanced Technology Center, in Hinton at Summers County ARH Hospital, in Lewisburg at the Greenbrier Valley Campus, in Marlinton at One Room University, in Princeton at the Mercer County Campus and in Summersville at the Nicholas County Campus.