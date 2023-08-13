Registration is open for the Appalachian Festival Street Fair, Kids Classic Festival Street Fair, and Chili Night

Three of Beckley Events committee’s signature events are coming up soon, and registration for booth space is now open. These events offer a good way for businesses and organizations to reach the community.

Appalachian Festival Street Fair – August 26:

Be a part of the 2023 Appalachian Festival and promote your restaurant, food truck, organization, or pop-up shop during Appalachian Festival Street Fair. As one of several events planned for the multi-day festival, the eventwill take place on Saturday, August 26th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. in Downtown Beckley. The festive block party will celebrate Appalachia with food and other vendors, music, and family activities. Booth spaces for vendors, artists, community organizations, churches, and pop-up shops are encouraged. Entertainment will include The New River Jazz Band, music from HGTA Theatre Group’s Afrolachia, and Jim Snyder & Friends. Plus, the annual Oreo-stacking Contest and other fun is planned. Food vendors are invited to enter the food contest as celebrity judges will select their favorite savory and sweet dishes. The registration deadline is being extended to August 14 for food vendors and August 16 for non-food vendors.

Kids Classic Festival – September 4 – 11 with the Downtown Street Fair and Parade on September 9:

Beckley will celebrate youth with fun activities during the week-long 30th annual Kids Classic Festival. The home run derby at Beckley Little League will kick off the festival on Labor Day evening. During the week, visit Leisure Lanes for bowling specials. Tuesday events include painting and LEGO activities at the library, and a story walk / scavenger hunt with McDonalds on the McManus Trail. Enjoy an art project on Wednesday at the Beckley Art Center, and a painting party at Pottery Place on Thursday. Friday evening features fun at the Youth Museum and Exhibition Mine with a show by Funnybones. A youth play is planned by the WV Collective at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

The Saturday Street Fair will fill downtown sidewalks with fun on September 9 from 10 am to 2 pm. Businesses, vendors, and organizations who would like to offer games, or giveaways, or sell products to families are invited to register for a booth. Some of the highlights of the Street Fair include games at United Bank, the Junior Firefighters Challenge, the Cincinnati Circus, the official Ronald McDonald, WV WIN fruit/veggie stand, and a youth play at the Raleigh Theater. The Kids Fest Parade (11 am) is seeking entries – mascots, costumed characters, cool-looking vehicles, teams, bands, and more can be part of the parade.

Hamster races are planned for Saturday afternoon at Pet Supplies Plus. Then on Sunday, a Pet Pageant will take place at 2 pm at the Youth Museum.

Chili Night – The 32nd annual Chili Night is scheduled for October 7 from 4-7 pm. Registration for chili booths and other booths will be open from August 5-September 15. Up to 33 chili vendors and 25 non-chili booths will be accepted. In addition to the chili competition, the event will feature other food, pop-up shops, several stages with musicians, and youth activities.

Registration details and forms for all three events can be found at beckley.org, click on the Beckley Events tab, and find the forms at the bottom of the schedule; or those interested can call 304-256-1776 to request forms. Follow Beckley Events on Facebook to learn more event details as they are confirmed.