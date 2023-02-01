Registration Open for 2023 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Registration is open for the West Virginia Women’s Commission’s (WVWC) 2023 Women’s and Girl’s Day at the Legislature, to be held from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the West Virginia Culture Center’s Great Hall.



Teachers, students, individuals and organizations may register for the free event at https://tinyurl.com/WAGD2023 or by calling 304-356-2023.



The theme for the 2023 Women’s and Girls’ Day at the Legislature is “Bridging the Divide: Engage, Empower and Unite,” and the event will focus on fostering leadership skills for women and girls to use their voices effectively in their communities. Takeiya Smith, a 2022 West Virginia Wonder Woman and Executive Director of Young West Virginia Forward, will provide the lunch keynote address.