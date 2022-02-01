Registration underway at New River CTC for classes starting Feb. 28

Beckley, WV – Students can still register for spring classes at New River Community and Technical College starting Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

“New River CTC’s Rolling Start Options provides students with flexibility on when they start taking college classes,” said Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green. “Students can choose to take general education classes to meet program or prerequisite requirements.”

Online classes offered during the ten-week session include American history, English, general mathematics, introductory anatomy and physiology (both lecture and lab), psychology, medical terminology, Microsoft Office courses, and sociology.

Students may take up to two courses during the session.

Registration for the spring 2022 Rolling Start Options is underway and will continue through Feb. 25, 2022.

For more information about New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.

New River Community and Technical College serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).