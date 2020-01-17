27.6 F
Beckley
Friday, January 17, 2020 2:24am

Reince Priebus calls on Republicans to play ‘hardball’ during Senate impeachment trial

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus alleged a coordinated effort between the media and Democrats it injure President Trump politically, citing an MSNBC host’s comments regarding her interview with the indicted associate of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“[Rachel Maddow] said, ‘I’ve been working on this interview for months.’ If you go back, that’s what she said,” Priebus said on “Hannity” Thursday.” “So in other words, she, Schiff knew, Pelosi knew slow-walking the articles of impeachment. They all knew. They’re all in on it.”

READ PART ONE OF THE PARNAS EXCERPTS RELEASED BY HOUSE INVESTIGATORS ; PART TWO

“So my point has been… stop treating this as if this is a real trial and not a political operation,” Priebus said. “This is a new political weapon in modern politics in our modern political world. And Donald Trump is the first victim.”

Speaking to MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” a day after he provided a slew of new documents and text messages to House investigators, Lev Parnas told Maddow that Trump was contemplating cutting all forms of financial assistance to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden, not just military aid — and, Parnas said, the plot had a clear political motivation.

Priebus called on republicans to play “hardball” saying impeachment had been weaponized by the Democrats and the GOP should call on Hunter Biden as a witness.

“One hundred years from now, if a president doesn’t have the House in his same party, that president is going to be impeached. So it’s time to play hardball,” Priebus said. “I loved the phrase reciprocal witness list. It’s exactly right. And Biden is needed in order for us to test the reasonableness of that of the president, bring up corruption and Biden on the call. But Hunter Biden is needed to test what this case is all about.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The former Republican National Committee chairman called on Republicans to play the “So What?” defense.

“Sometimes the best defense is the ‘So What?’ defense, which is if everything the Democrats said is true, it’s still not impeachable,” Priebus said. “If everything Lev Parnas has said is true, it’s still not impeachable. I mean, that’s what this is about.”

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Reince Priebus calls on Republicans to play ‘hardball’ during Senate impeachment trial

News WWNR -
0
Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus alleged a coordinated effort between the media and Democrats it injure President Trump politically, citing...
Read more

Sabrina Ionescu’s career night leads Oregon past Stanford

News WWNR -
0
EUGENE, Ore. -- There were nearly three times as many people inside Matthew Knight Arena to watch Oregon host Stanford on Thursday as...
Read more

Tulsi Gabbard wins push-up contest at New Hampshire town hall

News WWNR -
0
<br>Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard claims Trump has alreadyRep. Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii Democrat, came prepared for an unexpected push-up contest after she was challenged...
Read more

Mark Steyn: Sexism controversy shows DNC, CNN ‘joined at the hip’ against Bernie Sanders

News WWNR -
0
Author and columnist Mark Steyn says the sexism controversy involving Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is a sign that the...
Read more

Trump eyeing return to New Hampshire on eve of presidential primary

News WWNR -
0
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- He’s already heading to Iowa just a few days before the state’s caucuses kick off the presidential nominating calendar, and now...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Sabrina Ionescu’s career night leads Oregon past Stanford

WWNR -
0
EUGENE, Ore. -- There were nearly three times as many people inside Matthew Knight Arena to watch Oregon host Stanford on Thursday as...
Read more
News

Tulsi Gabbard wins push-up contest at New Hampshire town hall

WWNR -
0
<br>Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard claims Trump has alreadyRep. Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii Democrat, came prepared for an unexpected push-up contest after she was challenged...
Read more
News

Mark Steyn: Sexism controversy shows DNC, CNN ‘joined at the hip’ against Bernie Sanders

WWNR -
0
Author and columnist Mark Steyn says the sexism controversy involving Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is a sign that the...
Read more
News

Trump eyeing return to New Hampshire on eve of presidential primary

WWNR -
0
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- He’s already heading to Iowa just a few days before the state’s caucuses kick off the presidential nominating calendar, and now...
Read more
News

Iran must compensate plane crash victims’ families fairly, other governments say

WWNR -
0
The five countries that lost citizens when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board, are demanding...
Read more
News

Chris Wallace: Commemorative impeachment pens ‘not a good look’ for Nancy Pelosi

WWNR -
0
“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace told Fox News Radio's “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Thursday that he agreed with host Brian Kilmeade's criticism...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap