Reince Priebus defends Sean Spicer, says success on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is due to time in Trump administration

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus frequently watches his former colleague, Sean Spicer, on “Dancing with the Stars” — and told Fox News that the latter’s success was due to his experience in President Trump’s administration.

“People are voting for him so all these liberals that are all up in arms over the fact that he got through and someone else didn’t,” Priebus said Tuesday, before adding Spicer has a huge following “because of Trump”.

The popular ABC show involves celebrities dancing with trained professionals and competing for votes to stay on the show. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who recently told Trump he would resign, competed on the show in 2016.

SARAH SANDERS SAYS HER WHOLE FAMILY VOTES FOR SEAN SPICER ON ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’

Since entering the show, Spicer has faced fresh criticism over his previous job as White House press secretary under Trump. “I just remember him lying for the liar,” “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said in September. Her co-host, Joy Behar, similarly joked there could be a show called “Dancing with the Liars.”

More from Media

While speaking with Fox News, Priebus defended Spicer and pushed back on his critics.

“I think good for him. I think it’s fun and for all those people that love to poke fun at Sean … well, what have they ever done?”

He added that liberals would have to continue seeing Spicer on television whether they liked it or not.

“They’re going to have Spicer for weeks on end.”

Priebus and Spicer both worked to get Trump elected in 2016 as they worked alongside each other in the Republican National Committee. Priebus, the party’s former chair, indicated that he wouldn’t follow his colleague’s path to stardom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked whether he would accept an offer from DTWS or similar shows, Priebus indicated that wasn’t for him.

“I’m kind of a little bit more shy than Sean,” Priebus said.