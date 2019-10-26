REITs Vs. REIT ETFs: The Best Way To Invest

Most investors understand that they should invest in REITs whether it is for:

High income.

Long-term appreciation.

Inflation protection.

Diversification.

REITs have historically generated high rates of return with lesser risk than most stocks and provided valuable diversification benefits. In fact, over the past 20 years, REITs outperformed literally every other investment asset class:

Therefore, it is a no-brainer to invest in REITs. The more difficult question to answer is HOW to invest in REITs?

Here there are two main options:

Option 1: Invest in individual REITs.

Option 2: Invest in a REIT ETF.

We think that this article can help you decide which one is the better option. For us, there’s no doubt: individual REITs are far superior.

And, I do not say this lightly. I am a big proponent of passive investing for most other market sectors, including large cap stocks. The market is not perfectly efficient, but it is efficient enough to cause most active investors to underperform in the long run. Add to that the convenience and instant diversification of ETFs, and it is no wonder why they are so popular today. Still, when it comes to REITs, I believe that active strategies are much better. Below we discuss some of the major flaws of REIT ETFs and then provide an overview of our strategy to outperform passive indexes.

Reason #1 – One of the Least Efficient Sectors

ETFs make a lot of sense for sectors that are highly efficient because alpha then is very difficult or even impossible to achieve – leading to recurrent underperformance for most active investors.

However, this does not apply to the REIT sector. Active REIT investors have historically been able to consistently identify and exploit alpha-rich opportunities. The annual outperformance after fees has been 100-200 basis points per year, with the best investors reaching up to 22% per year compared to “just” ~12% for indexes:

source

The reality is that the REIT sector remains particularly inefficient with frequent mispricings to this day. REITs still lack dedicated research specialists (relative to other sectors) and remain an obscure asset class to most generalist investors who are not experts in real estate. In an inefficient sector, the appeal of ETFs is much more limited.

Flaw #2: Market Cap Weighting has Major Flaws

REIT ETFs are market-cap weighted, and therefore they will buy large-cap REITs in very large quantities without any regard to fundamentals or pricing. In fact, the largest REIT ETF (VNQ) has closed to 40% of its capital invested in the top 10 largest REITs: American Tower (AMT), Simon Property (SPG), Crown Caste (CCI), Prologis (PLD), Equinix (EQIX), Public Storage (PSA), Welltower (WELL), Equity Residential (EQR), AvalonBay (AVB) and Digital Realty (DLR).

These are all high-quality companies, but they also are richly valued with little alpha-generation potential. We believe that this disproportionately-large allocation to large-cap REITs is especially dangerous today because the gap in valuation between small-cap and large-cap REITs has rarely been this large:

source

Small caps trade today at 12x FFO – a very cheap valuation multiple. In comparison, large caps trade at over 20x FFO – a 65% premium to small cap REITs. We believe that a major portion of this premium is overvaluation that’s caused by the indiscriminate capital flow of ETFs into large caps.

It sets large-cap REITs (and REIT ETFs) for a less compelling returns going forward. On one hand, the already rich valuations limit further upside. And on the other hand, the capital flows of index funds are a double-edged sword that could hurt large caps in the next bear market.

Small-cap REITs are much positioned with deeper value and margin of safety. ETFs are barely investing in these – but this is exactly where the alpha is hidden!

Flaw #3: Overly Spread Out

Very often, REITs will own 100s, if not 1000s of properties and allow investors to get passive and diversified exposure to real estate with even one REIT.

Therefore, individual REITs are actually quite similar to ETFs:

ETFs own a basket of stocks.

REITs own a basket of properties.

The REIT is structured as a corporation, but it is no different from a fund in this regard. They allow investors to gain passive and diversified exposure to an asset class.

As such, investing in a REIT ETF would be similar to investing in an ETF of ETFs. The analogy is not perfect but from the perspective of a real estate investor, this is what it is.

It adds complexity and fees. You lose control and transparency over your underlying investments. And it also leads to excessive diversification that may actually harm performance by seeking to own it all – including poorly managed and overpriced REITs.

About 90% of the maximum benefit of diversification can be derived from portfolios of 12 to 18 REITs. With a portfolio of just 10 REITs, you would have indirect exposure to 1000s, potentially 10,000s of properties. There is absolutely no need to own 100+ of REITs to achieve proper diversification.

Flaw #4: Control over Sectorial Allocation

REIT ETFs are heavily exposed to our three least favorite property sectors for long-term property investments:

Retail REITs Office REITs Hotel REITs

All three have been serial underperformers in the past years, and we expect this to continue. Yet, all REIT ETFs allocates a big chunk of their assets into these sectors with zero regard to fundamentals.

Retail REITs are cheap today, but the fundamental outlook is deteriorating in the wake of e-commerce growth with Amazon (AMZN) growing ever larger and stealing market share from brick and mortar retailing. There exists several attractive opportunities in the sector, but as a whole, we prefer to keep an underweight allocation – especially in a late cycle economy.

Office REITs are relatively pricey from a P/FFO standpoint, offer little yield, and we expect further underperformance in the long run due to the high capex needs to keep tenants happy. Some will do well, but on average, the unfavorable nature of office investments combined with high valuations will most likely lead to poor results.

Hotel REITs have the worst sectorial track record of the entire REIT market. It is the only sector to not enjoy long lease terms to protect cash flow through economic downturns. Volatility is very intense and new technologies, including Airbnb (AIRB) and hotel booking websites are harming the economics of hotel ownership.

Rather than put so many eggs into these riskier baskets, we prefer to favor fundamentally strong sectors such as manufactured housing, net lease properties, and specialty infrastructure sectors.

Flaw #5: Ridiculously Low Income for Real Estate

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, REIT ETF pay a minuscule 3 to 4% dividend yield. For a real estate investment, this is unacceptable to us.

Real estate is supposed to provide high and consistent income within a portfolio. ETFs fail to achieve this goal by investing capital in richly-valued and low-yielding large-cap REITs. Even putting total returns aside, many investors would rather target a higher – yet sustainable – dividend yield for meeting passive income needs rather than simply targeting total returns.

A Better Approach to Outperform REIT ETFs

Before we present our market-beating approach, we want to make it clear that it’s not suitable for everyone. We have access to superior resources, do this full time and have access to management teams because we represent more than 1,000 REIT investors at High Yield Landlord.

Now that this disclosure is out of the way, this is what we do to target better investment results:

Overweight Small-Cap REITs: The average valuation is just 12x FFO, and by being selective, it is not unreasonable to find quality small caps valued at just around 10x cash flow. This massive discount relative to large caps (20x FFO) gives us a head start over ETFs.

Focus on Stronger Sectors: Rather than blindly invest in retail, office and hotels, we are more strategic and favor sectors with more resilient fundamentals.

Avoid Bad Apples: We recognize that “not all REITs are created equal.” There is no need to own every single REIT in the market. We much rather skip the bad apples that cannot be trusted due poor track records and significant conflicts of interests.

High Yield Now: We recognize that real estate is an income-driven investment first. We are NOT happy with a 3-4% dividend yield and target a sustainable 7-8% dividend yield to generate high income while we wait for appreciation.

As of today, our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a comparable 69% payout ratio despite a yield that’s almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO – providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at over 18x FFO).

In this sense, our alpha is expected to come from many different angles (higher yield, deeper value, better sectorial composition, strong managements, etc…).

But most importantly to us, we generate high income while we wait. It gives us the feeling of being a “Landlord” collecting rent checks, rather than a stock market trader who speculates on appreciation. The 3.8% yield of the VNQ ETF is not sufficient to satisfy the needs of retirees and other income-driven investors.

