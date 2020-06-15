56.2 F
Removal of Jefferson Davis statue in Kentucky reveals surprise bourbon discovery

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Looks like somebody was drinking on the job.

Workers in Kentucky made a surprising discovery while removing a statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis from the state capitol on Saturday — a bottle of bourbon and an 84-year-old newspaper.

Workers prepare to remove the Jefferson Davis statue from the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on June 13. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

After hoisting the 15-foot marble statue from the pedestal where it stood for decades in Frankfort’s Capitol Rotunda, workers made a shocking find. Hidden in the base was an empty bottle of Glenmore Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and newspaper front page dated Oct. 20, 1936 — the same day the figure was erected, the New York Post reports.

A Kentucky commission voted to take down a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from the state Capitol. The panel supported a push from the governor as the country faces protests against police brutality following the deaths of African Americans in encounters with police. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

“Today I pressed the button to bring it down,” Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted of his ceremonial role in the statue’s removal. “Now, every child who walks into their Capitol feels welcome. Today we took a step forward for the betterment of every single Kentuckian.”

“Now, every child who walks into their Capitol feels welcome. Today we took a step forward for the betterment of every single Kentuckian," said Gov. Andy Beshear. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Calls to remove Confederate monuments, seen as symbols of slavery, have swept the nation following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Calls to remove Confederate monuments, seen as symbols of slavery, have swept the nation following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Moving forward, Kentucky’s Historic Properties Advisory Commission has voted to relocate Davis’ statue to the Jefferson Davis State Historic Site, a state park in Fairview.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



