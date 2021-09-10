Rental Assistance Available Through Raleigh County Community Action Association

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The Center for Disease Control has extended the federal eviction moratorium through October 3, but Raleigh County Community Action Association wants landlords and renters to know that assistance for rent and mortgages is available now.

“We understand that sometimes the only difference between being homeless and having housing, is one missed payment,” Housing Director Brittany Caron said.

RCCAA has rental, mortgage, utility, and food voucher assistance to Raleigh county residents, within 200 percent of the federal poverty limit that has been affected by Covid-19. This means, a family of four, with an income of $53,000 or less will qualify.

Speculation grows regarding how the moratorium will affect the region. Anyone who cannot pay their rent, or owes for past months, due to Covid-19 related complication should contact RCCAA. The agency can also provide utility bill assistance and food vouchers for those who qualify.

Since the pandemic onset, RCCAA has provided 102 rental payments and three mortgage payments, paying out more than $72,000 to help keep people in their homes.

To find out more about this program, contact 304-860-1921 or visit www.rccaa.org.