23 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 12, 2019 2:13am

Rep. Devin Nunes on Horowitz FISA abuse report: ‘I felt more than vindicated’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Wednesday that he felt “more than vindicated” after the release of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report Monday and its findings regarding the Russia investigation.

“I think I felt more than vindicated because actually I give Horowitz a lot of credit because they were actually able to find things that we didn’t know,” Nunes said on on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”  “Like we didn’t know that they had actually found, talked to [Christopher] Steele’s Russian sources. And I think that’s a critical key here because now you have to bring into question everything that happened with [former Special Counsel Robert] Mueller.”

IG MICHAEL HOROWITZ TESTIFIES BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Horowitz concluded in his long-awaited report on the FBI’s Russia investigation that there was no evidence of political bias in the probe’s launch — but he made clear during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee that this does not let anyone off the hook.

The watchdog said during Wednesday’s hearing that while he did not make a determination as to motive, he is referring officials to the FBI and Department of Justice for further review.

“So, you know, everything that myself and our team did has been true,” Nunes said. “Whether it was Trump transition people being unmasked by Obama era officials, whether it was the whole Russia thing was a hoax and there were no Russians, and the fact that they had [committed fraud of the FISA court.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The congressman ripped Democrats for their actions.

“So the very thing they accuse us of doing, they do,” Nunes said. “It was the Democrats and Adam Schiff that were using congressional resources to try to get nude pictures of Trump.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Rep. Devin Nunes on Horowitz FISA abuse report: ‘I felt more than vindicated’

News WWNR -
0
House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Wednesday that he felt "more than vindicated" after the release of Justice Department Inspector General...
Read more

Amid criticism, Trump signs order targeting anti-Semitism at universities

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to prohibit federal funding for colleges and universities that allow...
Read more

Anthony Rendon agrees to 7-year, $245M deal with Angels

News WWNR -
0
Third baseman Anthony Rendon has agreed to a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.Having fallen...
Read more

Cancer survivor, 25, pays it forward with music therapy for needy kids

News WWNR -
0
Luke Putney refuses to let cancer stop him from his life mission to be a blessing to other people.The 25-year-old aspiring musician founded Instrumental...
Read more

House approves defense bill authorizing Space Force, 12 weeks of paid family leave for feds

News WWNR -
0
The Democrat-controlled House passed a $738 billion Pentagon defense package on Wednesday that allocated 12 weeks of paid parental leave for federal employees...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Amid criticism, Trump signs order targeting anti-Semitism at universities

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to prohibit federal funding for colleges and universities that allow...
Read more
News

Anthony Rendon agrees to 7-year, $245M deal with Angels

WWNR -
0
Third baseman Anthony Rendon has agreed to a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.Having fallen...
Read more
News

Cancer survivor, 25, pays it forward with music therapy for needy kids

WWNR -
0
Luke Putney refuses to let cancer stop him from his life mission to be a blessing to other people.The 25-year-old aspiring musician founded Instrumental...
Read more
News

House approves defense bill authorizing Space Force, 12 weeks of paid family leave for feds

WWNR -
0
The Democrat-controlled House passed a $738 billion Pentagon defense package on Wednesday that allocated 12 weeks of paid parental leave for federal employees...
Read more
News

ICE removes more than 267,000 individuals in fiscal year 2019

WWNR -
0
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released its annual report on Wednesday, showing a slight decline in arrests and roughly 10,000 more removals from...
Read more
News

Trump ramps up Facebook ads against impeachment ‘WITCH HUNT’

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is countering impeachment efforts against him with a new surge in Facebook ads, while...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap