34.8 F
Beckley
Monday, January 4, 2021 12:04am

Rep. Devin Nunes to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House on Monday, Fox News has learned. 

A source familiar with the matter said other Intelligence Committee members will also be in attendance. He was once the chairman of the committee.

MCCARTHY LAYS INTO PELOSI, CLAIMS DEMOCRATS AREN’T AWARE OF WHAT AMERICANS NEED

Nunes has been a vocal critic of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. 

President Trump first mentioned the possibility of giving the military’s highest civilian honor to Nunes during an interview on “Fox & Friends” in 2018.

“If this turns out as everyone thinks it will, Devin Nunes should get the Medal of Honor,” Trump said. “What he’s gone through, and his bravery, he should get a very important medal…Maybe we’ll call it the Medal of Freedom because we actually give them – they’re high awards for civilians, and he’s done amazing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio is expected to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a separate ceremony at a later date next week, according to another source familiar with the matter.  

Jordan told “Sunday Morning Futures” that he would spearhead an effort in the House of Representatives objecting to the certification of the presidential election results on Jan. 6.

Trump has previously given the medal of freedom to wrestling icon Dan Gable, legendary college football coach Lou Holtz, former Kansas Republican Congressman Jim Ryun, and retired four star army Gen. Jack Keane, among others. 

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Source link

Recent Articles

Rep. Devin Nunes to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House on Monday, Fox News has learned. A source...
Read more

McCarthy lays into Pelosi, claims Democrats aren’t aware of what Americans need

News WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her party to task for being more concerned with a...
Read more

Trump urged Georgia election official to ‘find’ votes in phone call, insisting he won: report

News WWNR -
0
President Trump insisted that he won the state of Georgia in the 2020 presidential race during a phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of...
Read more

Texas Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger says he’s entering NFL draft

News WWNR -
0
Texas senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger is bypassing his extra year of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft, he announced Sunday.Ehlinger, who was...
Read more

House Republicans pressure Senate GOP to object to Electoral College certification in at least 3 states

News WWNR -
0
House Republicans are growing concerned that if Republican senators don’t object to at least three states during the Jan. 6 certification of the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

McCarthy lays into Pelosi, claims Democrats aren’t aware of what Americans need

WWNR -
0
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday took House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her party to task for being more concerned with a...
Read more
News

Trump urged Georgia election official to ‘find’ votes in phone call, insisting he won: report

WWNR -
0
President Trump insisted that he won the state of Georgia in the 2020 presidential race during a phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of...
Read more
News

Texas Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger says he’s entering NFL draft

WWNR -
0
Texas senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger is bypassing his extra year of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft, he announced Sunday.Ehlinger, who was...
Read more
News

House Republicans pressure Senate GOP to object to Electoral College certification in at least 3 states

WWNR -
0
House Republicans are growing concerned that if Republican senators don’t object to at least three states during the Jan. 6 certification of the...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Pelosi seeks House speaker reelection with slim Democratic majority

WWNR -
0
The House of Representatives is in the middle of a roll call vote to decide who will be the Speaker of the House for...
Read more
News

Sen. Loeffler: Warnock’s values are ‘out of step with Georgia’

WWNR -
0
This is a rush transcript from "Fox News Sunday" January 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap