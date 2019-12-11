28.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 11:44pm

Rep. Doug Collins: Adam Schiff ‘can’t spell truth, much less tell it’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as a chronic liar who is hurting his own party with his mission to impeach President Trump.

On Tuesday’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity called Schiff a “congenital liar” and asked Collins how Schiff was able to get away with purportedly misleading the public and the Congress.

“For a while, his lies only led himself down that path,” Collins answered. “We talked about him before — he can’t spell ‘truth,’ much less tell it. Today though, he’s crossing the line. He’s taking the Democratic Party over the cliff with his lies.

NUNES LOOKS AT LEGAL OPTIONS AFTER SCHIFF RELEASES PHONE RECORDS IN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

“He’s saying it doesn’t matter anymore about fairness and justice as long as we get to do it [impeachment] on the timeframe we get to do it on.”

Collins said Schiff is “hitching” congressional Democrats to his alleged lies and predicted that move will ultimately lead to Trump being reelected.

“He cannot keep lying about this because the people are seeing through it, and now the Department of Justice is finally starting to see it.”

Collins also called Democrats’ impeachment article alleging “abuse of power” on the part of Trump “the most ambiguous, vague reference to an impeachment [article] that you could ever have.”

“You can make it anything you want … As ‘former president’ Eric Swalwell said, you can be impeached for removing an ambassador,” said Collins in a jab at the Democratic lawmaker’s short-lived presidential bid. “I don’t know what planet he is living on but that is not an impeachable offense.”

In addition, Collins criticized Schiff and his committee’s Democrats for allegedly being party to the subpoena and release of sensitive phone records that made mention of House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif. among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He claimed either Schiff himself or Democratic counsel Daniel Goldman — who took part in Monday’s House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing — played a crucial role in looking into those records.

Nunes has said he is weighing legal actions in response to the release of records.



Source link

Recent Articles

Rep. Doug Collins: Adam Schiff ‘can’t spell truth, much less tell it’

News WWNR -
0
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., blasted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as a chronic liar who is hurting his...
Read more

Louisville latest No. 1 team to lose, this time to Texas Tech

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK -- The college basketball season is only six weeks old, but it's already headed for the fifth No. 1 team of...
Read more

‘Let Our Votes Count’: Voters Fume at Dem Rep Over Impeachment

News WWNR -
0
Virginia Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger faced the wrath of angry constituents this week for her support for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald...
Read more

Gutfeld on the articles of impeachment

News WWNR -
0
Accusations against President Trump in the Democratic drive to impeach him are so vague that they can mean anything – and nothing. Which...
Read more

Trump’s new major trade deal looks a lot like NAFTA. Here are key differences between them.

News WWNR -
0
President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that will bring it to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Louisville latest No. 1 team to lose, this time to Texas Tech

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK -- The college basketball season is only six weeks old, but it's already headed for the fifth No. 1 team of...
Read more
News

‘Let Our Votes Count’: Voters Fume at Dem Rep Over Impeachment

WWNR -
0
Virginia Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger faced the wrath of angry constituents this week for her support for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald...
Read more
News

Gutfeld on the articles of impeachment

WWNR -
0
Accusations against President Trump in the Democratic drive to impeach him are so vague that they can mean anything – and nothing. Which...
Read more
News

Trump’s new major trade deal looks a lot like NAFTA. Here are key differences between them.

WWNR -
0
President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday announced a deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that will bring it to...
Read more
News

Mulvaney: ‘Politics can and should influence foreign policy’

WWNR -
0
Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday stood by his controversial comments at an October press conference, saying he believes politics...
Read more
News

GOP Rep. Yoho to retire from Congress, honor term-limit pledge

WWNR -
0
Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho announced his retirement from Congress Tuesday, honoring his term-limit pledge. <a href='http://feeds.foxnews.com/~r/foxnews/politics/~3/8Z-CrhpH1o8/rep- Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap