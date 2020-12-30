43.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 2:24pm

Rep. Doug Collins rips Warnock, argues campaign ‘not consistent’ with Georgia values

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The fate of the country is resting in the hands of the Georgia Senate runoff elections, according to Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who said Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock has failed to uphold the values of his home state.

“The things that he’s been spatting down here are not consistent with Georgia values,” Collins told “Hannity,” before taking a shot at the other Democrat in the state’s runoffs. “Jon Ossoff is just an unknown candidate who has too many ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the liberal left.”

Warnock is trying to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler, while Ossoff is trying to oust Sen. David Perdue.

Collins, a former pastor, said he’s not sure Georgians will align with Warnock’s identity as a pro-choice theologian.

GEORGIA GOV. KEMP SAYS SIGNATURE MATCH AUDIT FINDINGS SHOULD INSPIRE CONFIDENCE IN UPCOMING RUNOFFS

Collins expressed that since the results on Jan. 5 will be leaving a lot at stake for both parties, the races aren’t only concerning the state of Georgia, but the entire country.

Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock attends a rally on Dec. 21 in Columbus, Ga.

Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock attends a rally on Dec. 21 in Columbus, Ga.
(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Republican candidates Loeffler and Perdue will continue a conservative curve in the Senate, Collins said, while “radical liberals” Warnock and Ossoff have been disconnected from Georgia’s needs, he argued.

“This is a big-time election and it’s got to be carried out,” he said.

For their part, Warnock and Ossoff have made similar claims that Loeffler and Perdue are wrong for the state and the country.

Regarding claims of Ossoff’s ties to China’s Communist Party, his campaign noted Ossoff earlier received “around $1,000” from a media conglomerate linked to China’s Communist Party regarding the airings of a documentary from his film company. The campaign has denounced GOP claims of China ties as a smear campaign.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collins urged all voters, especially Republicans, to show up and vote. He warned conservatives to “not allow the Democrats to outwork you.”

He concluded, “If you’re a Trump voter in Georgia, you have an obligation to get out and vote for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue,” he said.



Source link

Recent Articles

Democrats seize on McConnell’s stimulus block in Georgia runoff

News WWNR -
0
Democrats are wielding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to block swift action to deliver $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks as a club to hammer the...
Read more

Live Nation Entertainment: Avoid The Most Bizarre Stock Of 2020

Money WWNR -
0
Live Nation Entertainment: Avoid The Most Bizarre Stock Of 2020 Source link
Read more

Trump and Melania test positive for coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
President Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. #FoxNews Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox...
Read more

Rep. Doug Collins rips Warnock, argues campaign ‘not consistent’ with Georgia values

News WWNR -
0
The fate of the country is resting in the hands of the Georgia Senate runoff elections, according to Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who said Democratic...
Read more

Biden to campaign in Georgia on same day as Trump ahead of pivotal Senate elections

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden will campaign in Georgia the day before the Jan. 5 Senate runoff races there, the same day President Trump is scheduled to hold...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Democrats seize on McConnell’s stimulus block in Georgia runoff

WWNR -
0
Democrats are wielding Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to block swift action to deliver $2,000 coronavirus stimulus checks as a club to hammer the...
Read more
Money

Live Nation Entertainment: Avoid The Most Bizarre Stock Of 2020

WWNR -
0
Live Nation Entertainment: Avoid The Most Bizarre Stock Of 2020 Source link
Read more
video
News

Trump and Melania test positive for coronavirus

WWNR -
0
President Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. #FoxNews Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox...
Read more
News

Biden to campaign in Georgia on same day as Trump ahead of pivotal Senate elections

WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden will campaign in Georgia the day before the Jan. 5 Senate runoff races there, the same day President Trump is scheduled to hold...
Read more
News

Police, law enforcement have been hot-button issue in 2020

WWNR -
0
In a turbulent 2020, America's law enforcement came under increased scrutiny amid a racial reckoning, widespread backlash against the police, and calls for police...
Read more
News

Man United show they can win ‘ugly’ to further boost their growing title credentials

WWNR -
0
6:11 PM ETRob DawsonCorrespondent MANCHESTER, England -- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to play down Manchester United's chances of challenging for the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap