Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a longtime congressman and civil rights leader, announced Sunday he’s undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Lewis, a Democrat who has served in Congress for more than 30 years, said doctors discovered the cancer during a routine visit.

“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance,” Lewis said in a statement.

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., seen here earlier this month, announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. (House Television via AP)

But, despite the diagnosis, Lewis, 79, said he will continue to serve in Congress.

“I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community. We still have many bridges to cross.”

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News’ David Sweet contributed to this report.



