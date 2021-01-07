26.9 F
Rep. Kinzinger explains call to invoke 25th Amendment, says other Republicans agree with him

The 25th Amendment should be invoked against President Trump because “it does not seem like anybody is really manning the executive branch,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., told “Your World” Thursday. 

“It pains me to do it,” Kinzinger told host Neil Cavuto. “It is a huge burden, but the top thing that we have to swear to do is to protect the people, protect the people’s house and that failed yesterday.”

The 25th Amendment was adopted in 1967, following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, with the purpose of clarifying the passing of presidential power to the vice president when the chief executive becomes incapacitated.

Under the terms, a written declaration that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office” must be submitted by the vice president and a majority of Cabinet secretaries. 

Kinzinger added that he is not the only House Republican to support invoking the 25th Amendment.

“I can’t go into names. But I’ve had those conversations,” he said. “Whether they take the step of coming out and calling for it publicly, I’ll let them make that personal decision.”

Cavuto noted Kinzinger has said for some time that Trump is unfit for office, and the lawmaker added that the president is guilty of spreading “conspiracy theories” as well.

Kinzinger added that he believes Trump should not seek to run for president again in 2024. He noted there will “always be a hardcore Trump base” but argued that his supporters should make their case for their civic platform without the president’s involvement going forward.



