62.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:25am

Rep. Omar says Republicans ‘would lose their minds’ if a Muslim woman was nominated to SCOTUS

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., took to Twitter on Monday to criticize “pearl-clutching” Republicans upset about the treatment Amy Coney Barrett has received from Democrats over her Catholic faith after her nomination for Supreme Court.

Omar imagined the reaction from Republicans “if a Muslim woman was nominated to SCOTUS.”

ACB FACES SECOND DAY OF GRILLING

“You would see Republicans lose their mind about her religious background… “Sharia law” would be trending right now. Miss me with the pearl-clutching and all this righteous talk about religious freedom.”

Some Republicans have defended Barrett and point to her treatment during her 2017 confirmation for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told her at the time, “The dogma lives loudly within you.”

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri lambasted what he called a “pattern and practice of religious bigotry” by Democrats. However, Democratic senators made clear in advance of the hearing that they didn’t plan to question the judge on the specifics of her religious faith.

Stephen Schneck, a national co-chair of Catholics for Biden, told the Associated Press, “God forbid a Democratic senator did go after this candidate on the grounds of her religious belief. I think it would create a huge backlash that would certainly hurt the Biden campaign.”

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, is a lifelong Catholic.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Barrett has insisted that her religious belief would not play a role in her decisions from the bench.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Rep. Omar says Republicans ‘would lose their minds’ if a Muslim woman was nominated to SCOTUS

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., took to Twitter on Monday to criticize “pearl-clutching” Republicans upset about the treatment Amy Coney Barrett has received from...
Read more

Walker Buehler’s early exits trip up Dodgers’ pitching plan for NLCS

News WWNR -
0
ARLINGTON, Texas -- A week ago, when a similar scenario presented itself in the opener of a shorter series, Dustin May approached his...
Read more

Barrett, Senate prepare for grueling second day of Supreme Court confirmation hearing

News WWNR -
0
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ended the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with a warning...
Read more

Live Updates: Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing continues after tense opening day

News WWNR -
0
Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing kicked off on Monday with Democrats trying to paint her as a potential threat to...
Read more

Trump rally-goers drown out Jim Acosta on-air while chanting ‘CNN sucks!’

News WWNR -
0
CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta did not receive the warmest welcome while reporting from the Trump rally in Sanford, Fla. Hours before...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Walker Buehler’s early exits trip up Dodgers’ pitching plan for NLCS

WWNR -
0
ARLINGTON, Texas -- A week ago, when a similar scenario presented itself in the opener of a shorter series, Dustin May approached his...
Read more
News

Barrett, Senate prepare for grueling second day of Supreme Court confirmation hearing

WWNR -
0
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ended the first day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing with a warning...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Amy Coney Barrett’s hearing continues after tense opening day

WWNR -
0
Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing kicked off on Monday with Democrats trying to paint her as a potential threat to...
Read more
News

Trump rally-goers drown out Jim Acosta on-air while chanting ‘CNN sucks!’

WWNR -
0
CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta did not receive the warmest welcome while reporting from the Trump rally in Sanford, Fla. Hours before...
Read more
News

Mullen brushes aside criticism for wanting to ‘pack Swamp’

WWNR -
0
Florida coach Dan Mullen was given several more chances Monday to clarify any confusion regarding his comments about wanting to pack 90,000 screaming...
Read more
News

Andy McCarthy: ‘No one’ thinks Supreme Court will ‘throw out’ ObamaCare if Barrett is confirmed

WWNR -
0
No serious observer believes the Supreme Court will overturn the Affordable Care Act if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy told “Bill Hemmer...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap