Rep. Steve Scalise: Georgia Senate runoffs – Voters, turn out to hold the line and protect America

On Tuesday, the people of Georgia will return to the polls to choose which two candidates will serve in the United States Senate. For conservatives, there is a clear choice between President Trump-endorsed Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler and dangerous radicals Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.



Control of the United States Senate is at stake. If Warnock and Ossoff win, Republicans will lose their Senate majority. The last time Republicans didn’t have a majority in either the House or the Senate was the 111th Congress, during the first two years of Barack Obama’s presidency.



Now Democrats are plotting for a repeat of the Obama years and rewriting the rules in their favor to pass far-left bills through another Democrat-led House and Senate.

As one of her first moves in this new Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is changing the House rules to exempt leftist activists’ schemes, like “Medicare-for-all” and the Green New Deal, from budget restrictions.

SEN. JONI ERNST: GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS — LET’S WIN THE PEACH STATE AND SAVE AMERICA

Speaker Pelosi is throwing the door wide open for multi-trillion-dollar budget-busting legislation because radical leftists demand it. That’s how Democrats operate — pass rules that apply to you and me, but exempt themselves so those same rules don’t apply to them.

Speaker Pelosi isn’t the only one following this playbook. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has all but promised that he’ll get rid of the filibuster if Ossoff and Warnock are elected. This would allow Democrats to ram bills through the Senate without the support of a single Republican.

The filibuster has existed in the Senate since 1806 but Democrats are determined to destroy this institutional practice in order to pass legislation that otherwise wouldn’t have a chance.

If Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are elected in Georgia, they’d quickly move to destroy the Senate as we’ve known it for 215 years.

SEN. THOM TILLIS: GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS – SEND PERDUE, LOEFFLER BACK TO DC, SEND PELOSI, SCHUMER A MESSAGE



In fact, it’s hard to think of an institution Democrats wouldn’t destroy if they controlled the Senate. They’d destroy our health care system with “Medicare-for-all.” They’d destroy working families’ livelihoods with the Green New Deal. And they’d destroy the Supreme Court’s legitimacy by expanding the number of seats with unlimited liberal activist judges.

More from Opinion

Senate Democrats have vowed to pack the Supreme Court just because they hated President Trump’s three highly-qualified nominees. Almost every serious legal scholar in America has called this a terrible idea but liberals just want more power.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER



Imagine what else Democrats would ram through the Senate if they get rid of the filibuster: they’d open our borders, raise our taxes, legalize late-term abortions, get rid of the Hyde Amendment and give Washington, D.C. statehood.

Democrats’ schemes are radical and their candidates are radical. Ossoff said federal agents should make sure illegal immigrants are paid minimum wage. Warnock called to end bail and said America should “repent for its worship of whiteness” after President Trump was elected.

Campaign finance records show that 95 percent of Ossoff and Warnock’s donations are coming from liberal out-of-state cities like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, not from Georgia.



A Republican Senate, in partnership with President Trump, has acted as a firewall against these insane far-left schemes. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff wouldn’t just bring an end to that firewall, they’d act as fuel on the fire of the progressive lunacy that’s running rampant across America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We cannot entrust the Senate to the same party that let cities across America burn over the summer. Senators Perdue and Loeffler will fight for working families and small businesses in Georgia and protect our nation from far-left radicals.

Georgians know what’s at stake and I encourage them to turn out in historic numbers to hold the line and protect America.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM REP. STEVE SCALISE

