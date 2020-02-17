Rep. Titus: Joe Biden will do ‘really well’ in Nevada to boost struggling campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden will have an impressive showing in the Nevada primary to springboard his struggling campaign, said Rep. Dina Titus on Monday.

“I think Joe Biden has put together a broad coalition here and he’s doing well. He’s got a standing ovation at a town hall yesterday,” Titus, D-Nev., told “America’s Newsroom,” responding to polling that shows Biden trailing in second behind 2020 Democratic rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

BIDEN CALLS OUT SANDERS AFTER SUPPORTERS REPORTEDLY TARGETED UNION: ‘FIND OUT WHO THE HELL THEY ARE’

“You’ve got a large Hispanic population, Asian population — military families, and labor unions. That’s the coalition that he puts together and that’s why I think he’s going to do really well in Nevada. We really are the face of the nation.”

Meanwhile, Biden called out Sanders after the Culinary Union complained that the senator’s’ supporters “viciously attacked” them.

The union said its members were targeted after the organization released a flyer claiming that Sanders wants to “end culinary health care” with his “Medicare-for-all” plan. Biden said that Sanders has not done enough to condemn this or root out this sort of behavior.

“He may not be responsible for it, but he has some accountability,” Biden told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in an excerpt the network posted of an interview that aired in full Sunday.

“You know me well enough to know if any of my supporters did that, I’d disown them,” Biden said in the NBC interview. “Flat disown them. The stuff that was said online. The way they threatened these two women who are leaders in that Culinary union. It is outrageous.”

The union represents 60,000 hotel and casino workers in Nevada, which will have its Democratic caucuses on Feb. 22.

“I think he’s going to do very well here and that will give him a boost into South Carolina, where he’s consistently been ahead in the polls,” Titus said. Titus also said Biden will be ready for Super Tuesday.

“Those states, too, are very much more diverse,” Titus added.

The Nevada caucuses are the next stop in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders has already won the New Hampshire primary and came in second in the Iowa caucuses. Biden finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.