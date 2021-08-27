CHARLESTON, WV – Replacement of an important bridge in Webster County is among 23 highways projects awarded by Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Transportation on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.



The project will be paid for with funding from Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.



Projects were awarded from a bid letting held Aug. 10.



SMH Construction Company Inc. was awarded a $800,381.53 contract to replace a bridge on Skyles Creek in Webster County. Built in 1950, the bridge on WV 82 carries more than 500 cars a day, and provides access from much of western Webster County to US 19.



“It’s a major point of access into Webster County,” said District 7 Bridge Engineer Chad Boram, P.E.





Boram said the bridge had fallen into disrepair and was in need of replacement. A temporary bridge will be built just upstream from the existing span while a new bridge is being built.



Using Roads to Prosperity funding to pay for the replacement allows a new bridge to be built much sooner than would ordinarily be possible.



Other projects in District 7 awarded on Aug. 23 were:

Green River Group LLC was low bidder on a renovation project on the Alum Cave Trail in Barbour County. Low bid was $168,980.

J.F. Allen Company was low bidder on a resurfacing and drainage project between Junior and Bellington Road in Barbour County. Low bid was $1,119,541.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.



When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.comand handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.



As the date and time approaches for the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder which has all proper documentation in place.