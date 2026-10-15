Report Finds West Virginia Public Schools Operating at Just 55% Capacity

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new report from Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia finds that public school buildings across the state are operating at an average of just 55% capacity, leaving approximately 185,000 classroom seats unused.

The organization obtained school building capacity information through a public records request and compared the figures with West Virginia Department of Education enrollment data for the 2025-26 school year.

According to the report, West Virginia’s public schools have space for more than 416,000 students but currently enroll approximately 230,700.

Twenty-two of the state’s 55 counties are operating school buildings below 50% capacity.

Several southern West Virginia counties are among those with the lowest utilization rates, including:

Summers County: 39.3%

Boone County: 40.2%

Logan County: 40.8%

Wyoming County: 44.1%

McDowell County: 47.4%

Other regional figures include Greenbrier County at 51.7%, Mercer County at 54.2%, Fayette County at 55.8% and Raleigh County at 56.3%.

The report also raises questions about education spending as enrollment continues to decline.

According to Americans for Prosperity, total public school funding from state, local and federal sources increased from approximately $4.15 billion in fiscal year 2023 to $4.81 billion in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 16%.

AFP-WV State Director Jason Huffman argues that the state’s current school funding formula needs significant reform.

The organization is calling for a funding system that more closely follows individual students, greater flexibility for educators and additional measures to control spending.

The findings come as state lawmakers prepare to revisit West Virginia’s public school funding formula during the 2027 legislative session.

The report focuses on building capacity, enrollment and spending. It does not independently establish whether individual school buildings should close or how changes to the funding formula would affect educational outcomes, transportation or rural communities.

The complete report is available through Americans for Prosperity-West Virginia.