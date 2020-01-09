27.5 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 9, 2020 2:04am

Report — Sharks’ Logan Couture expected out up to 6 weeks with broken ankle

By WWNR
NewsSports


If the San Jose Sharks are going to turn their season around, it won’t involve captain Logan Couture for several weeks.

Couture is expected to miss up to six weeks with a fractured ankle that he suffered Tuesday night in the Sharks’ 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues, TSN reported. Couture was in a walking boot after the game. He awkwardly slammed his left leg into the end boards in the second period.

The 30-year-old center has 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points to lead the Sharks. Couture was named to the NHL All-Star Game last week.

Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner hoped after the game that Couture’s injury would be short term.

“It’s big-time concerning. Even if it’s a couple games or a couple weeks … he’s a captain, he’s a leader, a catalyst for our offense,” Boughner said. “If he’s missing out of our lineup, that’s a big loss. I think that other guys are going to have to step up in his absence, for sure.”

Couture has been one of the few highlights for the Sharks during a frustrating campaign. San Jose has a record of 19-22-4. The Sharks’ 42 points put them nine out of the final wild-card spot.

“It’s always tough when you see a teammate get hurt, but hopefully he comes back soon. Because we need him,” San Jose forward Tomas Hertl said.



Source link

Recent Articles

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

News WWNR -
0
KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was considering several possible causes of a plane crash in Iran, which killed...
Read more

Mexican asylum-seeker cuts own throat yards from US border after being denied entry: report

News WWNR -
0
An unidentified Mexican asylum-seeker took his own life Wednesday just yards from the U.S. border after he was denied entry, a report said.The man...
Read more

Report — Sharks’ Logan Couture expected out up to 6 weeks with broken ankle

News WWNR -
0
If the San Jose Sharks are going to turn their season around, it won't involve captain Logan Couture for several weeks.Couture is expected...
Read more

Resigning California congressman’s seat to be left vacant for year

News WWNR -
0
SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has decided against calling a special election to fill the seat U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter...
Read more

Iran believed to be telling militias not to attack US targets, Pence says

News WWNR -
0
Vice President Pence said Wednesday that Iran has asked its allied militias not to attack U.S. targets."We're receiving some encouraging intelligence that Iran...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ukraine considering several possibilities behind Iran plane crash

WWNR -
0
KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the government was considering several possible causes of a plane crash in Iran, which killed...
Read more
News

Mexican asylum-seeker cuts own throat yards from US border after being denied entry: report

WWNR -
0
An unidentified Mexican asylum-seeker took his own life Wednesday just yards from the U.S. border after he was denied entry, a report said.The man...
Read more
News

Resigning California congressman’s seat to be left vacant for year

WWNR -
0
SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom has decided against calling a special election to fill the seat U.S. Representative Duncan Hunter...
Read more
News

Iran believed to be telling militias not to attack US targets, Pence says

WWNR -
0
Vice President Pence said Wednesday that Iran has asked its allied militias not to attack U.S. targets."We're receiving some encouraging intelligence that Iran...
Read more
News

John F. Kennedy Jr.’s assistant recalls her friendship with Carolyn Bessette: ‘She was so warm and funny’

WWNR -
0
RoseMarie Terenzio still has fond memories of Carolyn Bessette, who would have turned 54 on Tuesday.The Calvin Klein publicist who was married to...
Read more
News

Ex-Obama officials challenge Trump’s ‘disgraceful’ claim about funding for Iranian rockets: ‘Another lie’

WWNR -
0
<br>President Trump vows to impose additional sanctions on Iran and says the regimes hostilities escalated after signing thePresident Trump was wrong to claim...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap