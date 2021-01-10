24.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, January 9, 2021 11:17pm

Reporter’s notebook: From abroad, Capitol assault felt like another 9/11

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


LONDON –  

It’s nearing the end of a week that’s not only shaken Washington and the country …it’s rocked the world.

I’ve covered the US from abroad for exactly 30 years now.    And except for 9/11, I’ve never seen an American story touch a global nerve like this one.

I call it my “newsagent barometer.”  A newsagent is the name for newsstands here in the UK.  When my friends there, my pharmacy, my local food store see me and are desperate for me to comment on what’s happening in the US,  I know it’s a big deal. 

We were in the Fox News London bureau Wednesday evening local time when the images of the Capitol assault started coming in.   

WORLD LEADERS CONDEMN VIOLENCE AT CAPITOL, URGE ORDERLY TRANSFER OF POWER

Minute by minute we realized this was going to be significant.  As the hours went by, it became clear it would have global ramifications.    

World leaders, very quickly, from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to French President Emmanuel Macron, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau weighed in.  

They had a central message which surprised even me with its speed and directness: Freedom in America, so important as a beacon and role model around the world, cannot and/or should not be damaged by this event.

My own family and friends from afar and abroad also reached out, to help find understanding  and maybe more than that, solace, at this time of national concern. 

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

And yes, even though the two events were of a totally different nature and scope, from far away, it did have the feel of the Sept 11th  terror attack: American national symbols under siege… The country and even its far-flung citizens needing to “circle the wagons.” 

While others have already noted this, I feel I must add my own confirmation.   

I watched the videos of the members of Congress and their staffers huddling in offices while the mob roamed outside their doors, thousands trampling  the sacred halls of power, and brave police officers fighting with their courageous might to hold back the ranting crowds

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

It reminded me of countless tense and brutal experiences I’d been a part of, including violent protesters in Tahrir Square in Cairo, Egypt, the bloody militia-led civil war in eastern Ukraine, and the ransacking of buildings in Baghdad following the US invasion. 

Basically, places and issues far removed from the civilized and constitutional norms the US is all about. 

Despite my long-time foreign postings, I’ve worked as a journalist at the Capitol several times.  I’m aware of the austere power and regal tradition the building represents. 

SEATTLE PD INVESTIGATING OFICERS IN CONNECTION WITH CAPITOL RIOT

But it was the first time I was there, taken to Washington by my parents as a 12-year-old, that will always stick with me.  I was in awe as the “young me” walked those marble-laden hallways, which would years later become a battlefield. 

It’s why the death and destruction seen there seemed for most of us like a serious and personal blow. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

So again, as I ran errands this weekend in a London mostly locked-down by another deadly horror – the ongoing and resurging COVID pandemic – I was asked smart follow-up questions by adopted “Old World” neighbors: Will those responsible for this horror be held accountable and will American democracy survive?

To which I replied to them all, with “New World” optimism undaunted by decades of covering global revolutions, mishaps and mayhem: Yes.

 



Source link

Recent Articles

Reporter’s notebook: From abroad, Capitol assault felt like another 9/11

News WWNR -
0
LONDON –  It’s nearing the end of a week that’s not only shaken Washington and the country …it’s rocked the world. I’ve covered...
Read more

GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump ‘committed impeachable offenses’

News WWNR -
0
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, Pa., said that President Trump "committed impeachable offenses" in his efforts to throw out the results of the 2020...
Read more

Darious Williams, DK Metcalf exchange touchdowns as Los Angeles Rams lead Seattle Seahawks

News WWNR -
0
6:08 PM ETLindsey ThiryCloseESPN Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA and...
Read more

House Dem apologizing for comparing new Trump impeachment to a ‘lynching’

News WWNR -
0
An Oregon Democrat is apologizing for likening a second impeachment of President Trump to a "lynching."Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., immediately caught heat for leaked comments...
Read more

Article of impeachment against Trump to be introduced Monday in House

News WWNR -
0
The House has reached 185 co-sponsors for an article of impeachment against President Trump, and the chamber plans to introduce the measure Monday, the office...
Read more

Related Stories

News

GOP Sen. Toomey: Trump ‘committed impeachable offenses’

WWNR -
0
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, Pa., said that President Trump "committed impeachable offenses" in his efforts to throw out the results of the 2020...
Read more
News

Darious Williams, DK Metcalf exchange touchdowns as Los Angeles Rams lead Seattle Seahawks

WWNR -
0
6:08 PM ETLindsey ThiryCloseESPN Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA and...
Read more
News

House Dem apologizing for comparing new Trump impeachment to a ‘lynching’

WWNR -
0
An Oregon Democrat is apologizing for likening a second impeachment of President Trump to a "lynching."Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., immediately caught heat for leaked comments...
Read more
News

Article of impeachment against Trump to be introduced Monday in House

WWNR -
0
The House has reached 185 co-sponsors for an article of impeachment against President Trump, and the chamber plans to introduce the measure Monday, the office...
Read more
News

Seattle PD investigating officers in connection with Capitol riot

WWNR -
0
The Seattle Police Department is investigating two of its officers who were in Washington, D.C., at the time the U.S. Capitol was stormed.Interim Police Chief Adrian...
Read more
Money

Euronext: A Buy And Hold Forever With A 2.4% Dividend Yield And An Upcoming Rights Issue

WWNR -
0
Euronext: A Buy And Hold Forever With A 2.4% Dividend Yield And An Upcoming Rights Issue Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap