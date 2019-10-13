59.2 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 13, 2019 1:58pm

Republicans accuse Cummings of violating bipartisan agreement with ‘abusive’ DHS subpoenas

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Republican leaders claim that House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., is violating an agreement between their parties after the Democrat subpoenaed two Department of Homeland Security officials without consulting with the GOP minority.

The committee’s ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee ranking member Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, accused Cummings of letting partisan politics supersede standard protocol by issuing subpoenas to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Matthey Albence. The ICE and USCIS heads were called to testify this coming Thursday.

FORMER ICE DIRECTOR SHOOTS DOWN WASSERMAN SCHULTZ IN HEATED EXCHANGE OVER DEFERRED ACTION

“If you proceed with this subpoena over our objections, you will once again violate our bipartisan agreement about subpoenas, trample on long-held minority rights in the House of Representatives, and prove the partisan nature of your inquiry,” Jordan and Roy said in a letter to Cummings sent late Friday.

The subpoenas were sent so that Cuccinelli and Albence could provide testimony regarding the decision for USCIS to cease giving consideration to requests for deferred action from illegal immigrants with “non-military special circumstances,” which includes medical needs. Democrats criticized the move after the change went into effect Aug.7, leading the Trump administration on Sept. 19 to reinstate the USCIS deferred-action process.

Jordan and Roy claim that this reversal eliminated the necessity for subpoenas.

“These subpoenas are an unnecessary and abusive tactic to use against an Executive Department that has already reached your desired policy outcome,” their letter said.

In a letter sent to committee members on Thursday, Cummings explained that ICE and USCIS had failed to provide documents and information that had been requested. The request’s deadline was Sept. 13, six days prior to the policy reversal. A Sept. 18 letter from Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Chairman Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., sought testimony from Albence and Cuccinelli at a Sept. 26 hearing. On Sept. 19, Cuccinelli responded by saying that the old policy was back in place, and that he would not testify because it was a “resolved issue.”

TRUMP BLASTS ‘TOTALLY ILLEGAL’ DACA ORDER, SAYS OBAMA DIDN’T HAVE THE RIGHT TO SIGN IT

Cummings was not satisfied with this, noting that then-Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan only directed USCIS to grant deferred action in cases of “compelling facts and circumstances,” and Cummings wanted more information about what that ultimately means. ICE and USCIS later provided answers to some of the Oversight Committee’s requests, but did not turn over any documents.

Addressing the issue of consulting with Republicans prior to issuing a subpoena or holding a vote, Cummings said there was no time due to the current House recess.

“With respect to holding a Committee vote, our agreement states that ‘[t]here will be exceptions to this policy,’ such as when ‘the calendar does not permit the Committee to schedule a markup,’” Cummings said, referring to the two-week recess and a lack of time to hold a vote prior to Thursday’s hearing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jordan and Roy did not buy that excuse.

“There is ample time to convene an ‘open proceeding and a vote’ so that members have ‘an opportunity to go on the record for some of the most important work they will do,’” they said, claiming that Cummings has “manufactured the illusion of exigency to suit your purpose by failing to act until now.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Simone Biles sets medals record at gymnastics worlds

News WWNR -
0
STUTTGART, Germany -- Simone Biles broke the record for medals by a gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam and...
Read more

The Angle: Kamala's big con

News WWNR -
0
California Sen. Kamala Harris pushes to end private health insurance, faces blowback on 'Medicare for All' platform. #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News Channel (FNC) is a...
Read more

Republicans accuse Cummings of violating bipartisan agreement with ‘abusive’ DHS subpoenas

News WWNR -
0
Republican leaders claim that House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., is violating an agreement between their parties after the Democrat subpoenaed two...
Read more

Panthers vs. Buccaneers – Game Summary – October 13, 2019

News WWNR -
0
Read more

Hunter Biden disputes Trump attacks of his work, wades into impeachment fight

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, for the first time on Sunday defended his work...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Simone Biles sets medals record at gymnastics worlds

WWNR -
0
STUTTGART, Germany -- Simone Biles broke the record for medals by a gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam and...
Read more
video
News

The Angle: Kamala's big con

WWNR -
0
California Sen. Kamala Harris pushes to end private health insurance, faces blowback on 'Medicare for All' platform. #IngrahamAngle #FoxNews FOX News Channel (FNC) is a...
Read more
News

Panthers vs. Buccaneers – Game Summary – October 13, 2019

WWNR -
0
Read more
News

Hunter Biden disputes Trump attacks of his work, wades into impeachment fight

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, for the first time on Sunday defended his work...
Read more
News

Simone Biles sets all-time medals record at gymnastics worlds with 24th

WWNR -
0
STUTTGART, Germany -- Simone Biles broke the record for most medals by a gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam...
Read more
News

Hundreds of ISIS supporters escape camp in Syria as Turkish troops approach, Kurds say

WWNR -
0
Hundreds of people affiliated with the Islamic State escaped a camp where they were being held on Sunday after Turkish forces approached the Kurdish-held...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap