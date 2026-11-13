Reservations Open for New Glamping Accommodations at Four West Virginia State Parks

Pipestem Resort and Summersville Lake State Parks among locations offering new overnight experiences beginning in 2027.

PIPESTEM, W.Va. — Visitors looking for a new way to experience West Virginia’s outdoors will soon have additional lodging options at four state parks, including two popular destinations in Southern West Virginia.

Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that reservations are now open for 32 new glamping accommodations at Blackwater Falls, Lost River, Pipestem Resort, and Summersville Lake State Parks.

The accommodations will be available during the 2027 season, running from April 1 through November 30.

Glamping, short for glamorous camping, combines the experience of traditional camping with modern conveniences. The new canvas-style accommodations will feature furnished interiors, comfortable beds, seating, lighting, and outdoor gathering spaces.

“West Virginia has some of the most beautiful scenery anywhere in the country, and we’re finding new ways for people to experience it,” Morrisey said. “Our tourism economy is reaching new heights, and partnerships like this help us build on that momentum by attracting more visitors, supporting local businesses, and creating new opportunities for West Virginia workers.”

The project is being developed through a public-private partnership between the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and Out & West, LLC, a West Virginia-based company headquartered in Lewisburg.

Under the agreement, Out & West will provide the investment needed to construct, operate, and maintain the accommodations. The state will retain ownership and oversight of the parks while receiving revenue to support park operations.

Morrisey said the arrangement allows West Virginia to expand its tourism offerings without using taxpayer dollars for construction costs.

The announcement comes as West Virginia continues to see strong tourism activity. According to figures released by the governor’s office, tourism generated a record $9.4 billion in total economic impact during 2025, with approximately 78.4 million visitors.

Morrisey made the announcement at Pipestem Resort State Park, where a furnished demonstration unit was available for viewing.

The addition of glamping accommodations at Pipestem and Summersville Lake provides another lodging option for visitors exploring Southern West Virginia, including the New River Gorge region.

Reservations for the 2027 glamping season are now available through the West Virginia State Parks website at WVstateparks.com.