44.6 F
Beckley
Friday, May 1, 2020 2:37pm

Restauratuer says industry is realizing coronavirus effects will last 12-18 months

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While the coronavirus pandemic has taken a harsh toll on the industry, award-winning restaurateur Kevin Boehm said on Friday that many restaurant owners now believe the repercussions of the public health crisis will be a 12-18 month problem.

“As an industry, we’re 500,000 independent restaurants, we’re 11.1 million jobs that are truly on the brink of going away forever,” the Chicago restaurant owner told “America’s Newsroom.”

Boehm said that there was a survey conducted showing that only one in five restaurant owners believe that they will be able to open after the shutdown is over, while complying with social distancing guidelines and seeing far less demand.

“That means 80 percent of restaurants might go out of business,” Boehm said.

MAINE PROTESTERS HIT BACK AT ‘TYRANNY’ OF STATE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

The restaurant industry — and those that rely on it for employment — have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with most eateries around the country being forced to limit service, lay off workers, or shut down altogether.

More than 8 million restaurant employees in the U.S. have been laid off or furloughed since the beginning of the outbreak, and the majority (61 percent) of restaurant operators say the government’s relief programs won’t prevent further cuts to the workforce, according to new numbers released by the National Restaurant Association on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

The White House in early April had laid out a framework for reopening businesses, workplaces and communities across the country, albeit in phases, and only after a strict set of criteria for health and safety is met within each state or region.

Restaurants and bars will technically be able to resume operations by the final phases, but what constitutes “operations” remains to be seen. After all, will restaurateurs and consumers embrace pre-coronavirus normals and standards, even in a post-coronavirus world?

Boehm said that the restaurant operators in Chicago whom he’s been talking to have shown various stages of “fear, helplessness, and tears.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Everybody realizes this is not a three-month problem, as we originally thought. It is a year- to 18-month problem because restaurants, unlike other industries, when we reopen, we have entirely different problems: tables that are going to be six feet apart, no business travel, no tourists,” he emphasized.



Source link

Recent Articles

Restauratuer says industry is realizing coronavirus effects will last 12-18 months

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.While the coronavirus pandemic has taken a...
Read more

General Dynamics: Gulfstream Is Slowing, But It’s A Buy (NYSE:GD)

Money WWNR -
0
Introduction and Thesis General Dynamics Corporation (GD) was impacted by the recent stock market downturn like most aerospace and defense stocks. However, compared...
Read more

Tucker Carlson on when politics intrudes on art in Hollywood

News WWNR -
0
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host sounds off on Academy Awards source
Read more

Women’s groups start to break silence on Biden allegations, as candidate makes first statement

News WWNR -
0
Women’s groups are beginning to break their silence on sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after the embattled candidate...
Read more

Rick Scott hits back at Andrew Cuomo over bailouts: ‘People keep leaving his state’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Sen. Rick Scott claimed on Friday that...
Read more

Related Stories

Money

General Dynamics: Gulfstream Is Slowing, But It’s A Buy (NYSE:GD)

WWNR -
0
Introduction and Thesis General Dynamics Corporation (GD) was impacted by the recent stock market downturn like most aerospace and defense stocks. However, compared...
Read more
video
News

Tucker Carlson on when politics intrudes on art in Hollywood

WWNR -
0
'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host sounds off on Academy Awards source
Read more
News

Women’s groups start to break silence on Biden allegations, as candidate makes first statement

WWNR -
0
Women’s groups are beginning to break their silence on sexual assault allegations against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden after the embattled candidate...
Read more
News

Rick Scott hits back at Andrew Cuomo over bailouts: ‘People keep leaving his state’

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Sen. Rick Scott claimed on Friday that...
Read more
News

Learning in a pandemic, when ‘online school’ is the village chalkboard

WWNR -
0
LAGOS (Reuters) - With her school shut because of the coronavirus, Tolu Alagba kneels as she copies down class notes from a communal...
Read more
News

Trump to leave White House on Friday for first time in a month

WWNR -
0
U.S. President Donald Trump looks at his briefing papers as he answers questions during an interview with Reuters about China, the novel coronavirus...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap