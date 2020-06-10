73.7 F
Beckley
Wednesday, June 10, 2020 8:57am

Retired judge to argue government shouldn’t drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A retired judge on Wednesday is due to file his arguments for why a federal court in Washington should not allow the Justice Department to dismiss its criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

FILE PHOTO: Former national security adviser Michael Flynn exits a vehicle as he arrives for his sentencing hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The U.S. district judge hearing the case, Emmet Sullivan, last month tapped retired colleague John Gleeson to serve as a “friend of the court,” after the Justice Department abruptly asked the court to dismiss the criminal charge against Flynn.

The stunning move by the Justice Department followed a pressure campaign by Trump and his conservative allies and came even though Flynn had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about conversations with former Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

Gleeson was tasked with arguing against the government’s motion, and Sullivan also asked him to make a recommendation on whether to hold Flynn in contempt for perjury.

Flynn was one of several former Trump aides charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He was Trump’s national security advisor briefly in early 2017.

After admitting to lying to the FBI, Flynn changed legal tactics and his attorneys now allege the FBI entrapped him.

The Justice Department now says the FBI investigation that led to the charge lacked an adequate legal basis and that Flynn’s statements, even if untrue, were not material.

Critics have accused Attorney General William Barr, who was appointed by Trump, of improperly meddling in the Flynn case to benefit the president’s personal interests.

After Sullivan refused to immediately dismiss the charges, Flynn filed an emergency petition asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to compel him to comply with the Justice Department’s request.

Sullivan has argued that he cannot serve as a mere rubber stamp and must carefully review the facts in this “unprecedented” request before proceeding.

Oral arguments in Flynn’s appellate case are scheduled for Friday.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

George Floyd’s brother to address U.S. House panel on police reforms

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Philonise Floyd speaks during the funeral for his brother, George Floyd, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S.,...
Read more

Everything you need to know on draft day

News WWNR -
0
There is no baseball on the horizon, but there will be a baseball draft this week, though not in its usual form. You...
Read more

Retired judge to argue government shouldn’t drop case against Trump ex-adviser Flynn

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A retired judge on Wednesday is due to file his arguments for why a federal court in Washington should not...
Read more

PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor, CNN among winners of White House Correspondents Association awards

News WWNR -
0
PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and CNN were among the winners of this year's journalism awards from the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).Alcindor, who...
Read more

Attorney for fired Atlanta police officers claims body cam footage of incident edited ‘multiple times’

News WWNR -
0
The attorney for two Atlanta police officers who are suing the city's mayor and police chief after they were fired for using stun guns on a pair of college...
Read more

Related Stories

News

George Floyd’s brother to address U.S. House panel on police reforms

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Philonise Floyd speaks during the funeral for his brother, George Floyd, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas, U.S.,...
Read more
News

Everything you need to know on draft day

WWNR -
0
There is no baseball on the horizon, but there will be a baseball draft this week, though not in its usual form. You...
Read more
News

PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor, CNN among winners of White House Correspondents Association awards

WWNR -
0
PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and CNN were among the winners of this year's journalism awards from the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA).Alcindor, who...
Read more
News

Attorney for fired Atlanta police officers claims body cam footage of incident edited ‘multiple times’

WWNR -
0
The attorney for two Atlanta police officers who are suing the city's mayor and police chief after they were fired for using stun guns on a pair of college...
Read more
News

Chicago alderman tells ‘Ingraham Angle’ he ‘was pleading for help’ on leaked conference call

WWNR -
0
Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez told "The Ingraham Angle" in an exclusive interview Tuesday that he was "basically pleading for help" from Mayor Lori...
Read more
News

LA City Council president ends personal LAPD detail after proposing millions in police cuts

WWNR -
0
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion last week to cut $150 million from the LAPD budget, despite the fact...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap