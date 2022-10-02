Retro Reset Video Games & Collectibles Celebrates Its Grand Opening In The Crossroads Mall.

Mt. Hope, WV – (WWNR) – A ribbon cutting was held Friday for the second location of Retro Reset Video Games and Collectibles. The pop culture paradise has added to its current location in Oak Hill with a new and even bigger space at the Crossroads Mall.

“We have a lot of inventory.” said Retro Reset co-owner Shannon Ingram. “We realized we were getting more collectibles than that store could handle. And also our events were getting pretty popular so we wanted to have more space available just to reach more people and I don’t think there’s a better place to do that than the Crossroads Mall.”

If you can collect it, Retro Reset probably has it. They have toys, comic books, dvds and video tapes, video games and video game consoles,. There are spaces to play games, both video and the old fashioned variety. There’s even a pool table in the middle of the store.

Retro Reset covers a wide range of pop culture, including Pokemon, Wrestling, GI Joe, Star Trek, Star Wars, Superheroes and even Barbie.

There are special shows where collectors can buy, sell and trade Hot Wheels and other model cars, as well as Funko Pops!, vinyl figurines representing a wide range of pop culture.

And there are meet and greets with pop culture celebrities, where fans can have their items autographed.

“If you remember from having it in the 80’s, we probably have it.” said Ingram. If you’re trying to get your kid into it, we probably have it. If nothing else, I hope they get some nostalgia. Of course, we want to see you buy some things and support the store, but we hope it just brings back some memories and you enjoy these things as much as we do.”

The grand opening celebrations continued on Saturday with flash sales and appearances by Jeremy Ambler from The Walking Dead, local author Brooklynn Dean and wrestlers from the Premier Wrestling League – Mid Atlantic. Retro Reset’s Crossroads Mall Location is open Monday thru Saturday from 10am to 9pm and Sunday Noon to 6pm. For the latest events taking place there and at its Oak Hill location, check out Retro Reset’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/retroresetvideogamesandcollectibles/.