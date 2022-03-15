Return of West Virginia Gold Rush trout stockings

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that the West Virginia Gold Rush will return for its fifth year on March 29 and provide anglers and their families 12 days to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.



“The West Virginia Gold Rush is proof that a whole lot of good things happen when we combine a big idea with our unmatched natural resources and invite the rest of the world to come enjoy it all with us,” Gov. Justice said. “We truly have something special here in West Virginia. As someone who’s been in our pristine waters his entire life and just loves everything to do with fishing, I can say that the Gold Rush is one of the most exciting events you could be part of. I encourage everyone to get out and experience the joy of fishing in West Virginia.”



From March 29 to April 9, the WV Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) will stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 62 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests. Stocking locations and details about the Gold Rush can be found at wvdnr.gov/goldrush.