Rhododendron Festival – Final weekend activities

The 2021 Rhododendron Festival wraps up this weekend with a Cruise and Concerts event, and WV Miners games and fireworks.

On Saturday, May 29, a neighborhood car cruise will line-up at Park Middle School between 4:00 and 4:30 pm, leaving by 4:35 pm, it will circle the neighborhood (College Ave, Granville, Ann, Woodlawn, Queen, Springdale, Park Ave, 3rd Ave to Neville). The cruise will end at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway around 5:00 p.m. Two concerts at planned on the plaza:

5:30 pm – Enjoy a Motown Revue concert performed by How Great Thou Art Theatre Group led by Crystal Tucker. The local Motown Revue cast consists of:

MC – Eugene Nabors, Sr.

Smokey Robinson – Charles Kevin McDaniel

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – Angela Booker, Debra Cross, Rhonda Martin

Little Stevie Wonder – Bryson Cross

The Supremes – Miah Cox, Iyclen Croner, Nataysia Moore

Mary Wells & The Sisters – Janine Bullock, Rhonda Coleman, Sandra Blaney

Marvin Gaye – Sidney Catus

Stevie Wonder – Oliver “Bay Bay” Bradley

6:30 pm – Concert by Quiet Enough featuring 80s music. The local band is led by David “Rockstar” Cook, and includes Judy Cook, Malcolm Cook, and Brian Grogan. Quiet Enough is an original material and cover band of the 80s. They enjoy performing ballads.

Also note that on Friday, May 28, and Saturday, May 29, the WV Miners home baseball season opens with games at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The games begin at 6:35 pm. A fireworks display will happen after the Saturday evening game.

The Active SWV rhododendron photo contest ends over the weekend. Amateur photographers can share their rhododendron photos with the hashtag #WVRhodofest21.

Thanks to everyone who has participated, performed, cruised, volunteered or attended events during the month of May that celebrated the Rhododendron Festival! Thanks to the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention & Visitors Bureau for help sponsoring.