67.1 F
Beckley
Tuesday, June 9, 2020 5:00am

Richmond judge issues 10-day injunction delaying Robert E. Lee statue removal: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A judge in Richmond, Va., ruled on Monday that it was in the “public interest” to delay the removal of a Gen. Robert E. Lee statute in order to make sure that the statue is not “irreparably harmed” in the process, a report said.

“It is in the public interest to await resolution of this case on the merits prior to removal of the statue by defendants, and the public interest weighs in favor of maintaining the status quo,” the injunction reads, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

An inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services takes measurements as they inspect the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday June 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

An inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services takes measurements as they inspect the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Monday June 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the removal of the statue. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The paper reported that Gov. Ralph Northam ordered its removal and placement in storage amid protests over George Floyd’s death two weeks ago in Minneapolis police custody. A spokeswoman from his office told the paper that he “remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so.”

The Washington Post reported that the statue, which is located on Monument Avenue, was in place for 130 years.

Virginia’s Department of General Services said in a statement that it plans to remove the statue of the Confederate general as soon as possible. But officials said it must be done safely, given the memorial’s weight and height.

“The massive statue weighs approximately 12 tons, stands 21 feet tall, and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years,” the agency said in a statement. “Meticulous planning is required to remove an aging monument of this size and scale safely.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The judge, who was not identified in reports, sits on the Richmond Circuit Court and granted a 10-day injunction. The Post reported that the deed says the state has to guarantee that it is protected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Richmond judge issues 10-day injunction delaying Robert E. Lee statue removal: report

News WWNR -
0
A judge in Richmond, Va., ruled on Monday that it was in the “public interest” to delay the removal of a Gen. Robert E....
Read more

Trump’s troop cut in Germany blindsided senior U.S. officials, sources say

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s decision to cut U.S. troop levels in Germany blindsided a number of senior national security officials, according...
Read more

Court orders the implementation of immediate changes in Minneapolis Police Department

News WWNR -
0
The Hennepin County Court approved a proposed court order Monday that requires the Minneapolis Police Department to implement immediate structural changes to protect local communities...
Read more

KKK leader may face hate crimes charges for allegedly driving through Virginia crowd, prosecutor says

News WWNR -
0
Harry H. Rogers faced charges including assault and battery. ...
Read more

Mexico reports nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, total infections at 120,000

News WWNR -
0
People stand on the street as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump’s troop cut in Germany blindsided senior U.S. officials, sources say

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s decision to cut U.S. troop levels in Germany blindsided a number of senior national security officials, according...
Read more
News

Court orders the implementation of immediate changes in Minneapolis Police Department

WWNR -
0
The Hennepin County Court approved a proposed court order Monday that requires the Minneapolis Police Department to implement immediate structural changes to protect local communities...
Read more
News

KKK leader may face hate crimes charges for allegedly driving through Virginia crowd, prosecutor says

WWNR -
0
Harry H. Rogers faced charges including assault and battery. ...
Read more
News

Mexico reports nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, total infections at 120,000

WWNR -
0
People stand on the street as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File...
Read more
News

‘Percy Jackson’ author Rick Riordan likens film adaptions to his ‘life’s work going through a meat grinder’

WWNR -
0
"Percy Jackson" author Rick Riordan doesn't appear to be a fan of the film adaptations for his novels.The book series follows Percy Jackson, the...
Read more
News

Liverpool’s loss in Werner chase is Chelsea’s gain, Bayern end title race, Kaepernick’s courage an example for clubs

WWNR -
0
Another week has come and gone, with one high-profile transfer nearing its conclusion, the Bundesliga title fight looking all but over, the Black...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap