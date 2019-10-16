51.8 F
Ride-hailing companies Uber, Lyft won’t testify before Congress: report

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc. on the day of it’s IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc have declined to appear at a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday on issues relating to the ride-hailing industry, the Washington Post reported, citing company and congressional sources.

The two ride-hailing companies had been asked to appear as part of a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee inquiry on safety and labor practices as lawmakers seek to prepare legislation that will impact the industry.

The head of the panel, U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, urged the companies’ chief executives in a letter this week to participate in the inquiry even as Uber and Lyft directed lawmakers to third-party industry associations.

Uber on Monday confirmed it had received DeFazio’s request, while Lyft did not respond to a request for comment. The companies could not be immediately reached on Wednesday.

DeFazio, a Democrat, in prepared remarked reviewed by the Post, criticized the companies on a range of issues from emissions and urban congestion, to how they handle reported sexual assaults and dangerous drivers, according to the report.

“They are going to have to clean up their acts,” he said.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

