44.9 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 10, 2019 10:50am

Riot Games debuts hologram tech for League of Legends World Championship final opening ceremony

By WWNR
NewsSports



PARIS — Riot Games debuted what it calls “holo projection” technology during the opening ceremony of the League of Legends World Championship final in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena. Using a product called Holonet, a fabric mesh scrim with metallic filament woven into the fibers, and precise lighting in the arena, Riot Games was able to bring the League of Legends characters from the game to life with hologram effects.

“We decided to go with the Holonet tech this year for a few reasons,” Adam Mackasek, associate manager for esports events at Riot Games, told ESPN about the opening ceremony. “This year’s arena is indoors and has controlled lighting conditions, something we’ve not had for the last few world finals. This widened the range of tools we could use to bring our IP to life. We wanted to pick a technology that really fit the aesthetic and feeling of the songs we’re performing this year. We didn’t want to just do AR [augmented reality] because we’ve done it in the past. Instead, the team wanted to surprise fans and push ourselves to do something they’ve never seen before.”

Valerie Broussard of Philadelphia kicked off the holographic concert by performing “Awaken,” a song released earlier in the year to signal the beginning of the League of Legends calendar year.

“This show is doing things that are unprecedented,” Broussard told ESPN a few days before the grand final at a rehearsal of the ceremony. “There are things that even the Super Bowl [halftime show] hasn’t done. I think from a technological standpoint, people are going to be truly wowed. My hologram is going to be the first one, so it’s super exciting. I think it’s absolutely thrilling to see this kind of technology really utilized.”

Preparations for the opening ceremony began in January. In addition to “Awaken,” the tournament’s anthem, “Phoenix,” was performed by Chrissy Costanza and Cailin Russo. The debut single from augmented reality hip-hop group True Damage, “Giants,” consisting of vocals from Rebecca “Becky G” Marie Gomez, Jeon “Soyeon” So-yeon, Umar “Thutmose” Ibrahim, Jared “Duckwrth” Lee and Keke Palmer was also performed.



Source link

Recent Articles

Dem leader tells GOP to ‘GET LOST’ over impeachment inquiry witness list

News WWNR -
0
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries blasted Republicans and labeled them as a "#CoverUpCaucus" after they submitted a list of witnesses they would...
Read more

Riot Games debuts hologram tech for League of Legends World Championship final opening ceremony

News WWNR -
0
PARIS -- Riot Games debuted what it calls "holo projection" technology during the opening ceremony of the League of Legends World Championship final...
Read more

Iran’s president: New oil field found with over 50 billion barrels

News WWNR -
0
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country's south with over 50 billion barrels of crude, its president...
Read more

Bernie Sanders laughs at idea Bezos urged Bloomberg to run: ‘That’s real class solidarity’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., laughed so hard Saturday when he learned Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had urged Michael Bloomberg months ago to run for president...
Read more

Ilhan Omar tweet called anti-Semitic ‘dog whistle’; tennis great Martina Navratilova among critics

News WWNR -
0
A Twitter message posted Saturday by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has revived accusations of anti-Semitism against the freshman congresswoman and member of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dem leader tells GOP to ‘GET LOST’ over impeachment inquiry witness list

WWNR -
0
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries blasted Republicans and labeled them as a "#CoverUpCaucus" after they submitted a list of witnesses they would...
Read more
News

Iran’s president: New oil field found with over 50 billion barrels

WWNR -
0
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has discovered a new oil field in the country's south with over 50 billion barrels of crude, its president...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders laughs at idea Bezos urged Bloomberg to run: ‘That’s real class solidarity’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., laughed so hard Saturday when he learned Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had urged Michael Bloomberg months ago to run for president...
Read more
News

Ilhan Omar tweet called anti-Semitic ‘dog whistle’; tennis great Martina Navratilova among critics

WWNR -
0
A Twitter message posted Saturday by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has revived accusations of anti-Semitism against the freshman congresswoman and member of...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders blasts Michael Bloomberg at Iowa rally: ‘You ain’t gonna buy this election’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had a billionaire in his sights at a campaign rally in Iowa Saturday night -- and for once, it...
Read more
News

MLB star Todd Frazier calls out Dem governor as wild turkeys invade NJ neighborhood

WWNR -
0
MLB star Todd Frazier went to bat for his New Jersey neighbors Saturday, calling out Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy over the problem of aggressive...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap