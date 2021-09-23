Rising Cardinals Sculpture Unveiling on Sunday

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) After years of work and reconstruction after a devastating fire in downtown Beckley. Mayor Rob Rappold has announced that the Rising Cardinals Sculpture at the new plaza on the corner of Heber and Neville Street will be unveiled on Sunday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m.

The cardinal sculpture was designed and built by sculptor Jamie Lester and engineer Jeff Edwards. The plaza was designed by Sam Rich of Thrasher Engineering and constructed by the City’s Public Works

Department with landscaping by Green River Landscaping.



Mayor Rappold says, “We are excited to finally unveil the sculpture and complete

the plaza. Thanks to Jamie, Jeff, Sam, Public Works and all those involved in the

sculpture and the plaza.

This one-of-a-kind public art asset is unique to our

community and it will become a special place to take photos with public art, plus

add another mini-park to downtown.”



The Public is invited to attend the unveiling.