RMWorldTravel Broadcasts from Greenbrier

5/20/2021

White Sulpher, WV – (WWNR) West Virginia will be in the spotlight again this weekend as America’s #1 Travel Radio Show, RMWorldTravel will be broadcasting their weekly radio from The Greenbrier Resort Saturday. The Hosts of the program have been at the resort and experiencing Southern West Virginia leading up to the two hour broadcast this weekend.

Lola Rizer, with WWNR- Newstalk 101.1 FM a RMWorldtravel broadcast affiliate will be joining WV Governor Jim Justice as a part of a local panel of guests to share why travelers should consider coming to West Virginia.

“We have so much to offer here in Southern West Virginia and I am thrilled to be able to share with listeners why I love this State” says Rizer.

RMWorldTravel, hosted by Robert & Mary Carey and Rudy Maxa, the show combines timely travel news, topical talk, high-profile guests, industry decision makers, audience engagement, tips/trends, honest commentary, straight-forward advice, inside scoop, fun and entertainment, and so much more!

You can hear the broadcast Sunday Evening right here Sunday from 7 PM-9 PM on Newstalk WWNR 101.1.

https://www.facebook.com/rmworldtravel