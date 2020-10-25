57.4 F
RNC Chair McDaniel calls out Biden for energy comments: ‘He’s lying to the American people’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of “lying to the American people” regarding his energy policies, specifically regarding fracking and the oil industry.

Biden raised eyebrows during last week’s presidential debate when he said he would “transition” away from oil, then claimed during a series of interviews with local Pennsylvania news outlets that he is not planning any drastic measures.

“Joe Biden is saying whatever it takes and he’s lying to the American people,” McDaniel told “Fox News Sunday,” pointing to Biden’s inconsistent messaging when it comes to fracking.

Biden has regularly said that he only intends on banning new fracking on federal lands, but during a 2019 Democratic primary debate, he said “we would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for … any fossil fuel.”

“When he’s in Pennsylvania he’s for fracking,” McDaniel said. “When he’s outside of Pennsylvania he’s against fracking.”

McDaniel claimed that Biden was intentionally equivocating on issues, including his stance on court packing.

“Everything that Joe Biden is running on is ‘how do I be not transparent to the American people, how do I hide in my basement, how do I prevent the people of this country from actually knowing how I’m going to govern?”

In reality, McDaniel claimed, a win for Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., would be the “most progressive, radical takeover of our country.”

Earlier in the interview, McDaniel faced questions regarding President Trump’s recent optimistic statements about the coronavirus pandemic, where he claimed the country is “approaching the light at the end of the tunnel,” despite Friday seeing a record number of new cases with more than 85,000.

McDaniel said that despite the rise in cases, deaths are lower than they were, a vaccine appears to be on the way, and there have been advances in therapeutics.

“So we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel, especially when we get this vaccine at the end of this year or early next year,” she said.



Related Stories

News

Adriana Cohen: Censorship of conservatives proves Twitter & Facebook are enemies of free speech, free press

WWNR -
0
Big Tech titans Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg better lawyer up.These enemies of free speech and a free press will...
Read more
News

Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, tests positive for coronavirus

WWNR -
0
Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the vice president’s office confirmed Saturday night.“Today,...
Read more
News

Indiana brings the chaos, Justin Fields brings his A-game, and more from Week 8

WWNR -
0
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is 6-foot-3, a seemingly insignificant fact from Indiana's roster and the universe's cruelest twist for Penn State.Oh sure, that...
Read more
News

Murder hornets vacuumed from Washington hive by space-suited bug pros

WWNR -
0
That’s one small step for man, one giant vacuum ride toward oblivion for hornet-kind.Space-suited bug specialists successfully vacuumed up a nest of so-called...
Read more
News

AOC tells Jane Fonda it’s OK to be Trump’s ‘public enemy No. 1’: ‘That’s a good thing’

WWNR -
0
Being attacked President Trump is a “badge of honor," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told actress Jane Fonda during an online interview last week."If the worst and...
Read more
News

Kamala Harris caught on hot mic checking rally location: ‘Are we in Cleveland?’

WWNR -
0
A hot mic appeared to catch Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris checking her location before addressing supporters Saturday.“Are we in Cleveland?” she was...
Read more

