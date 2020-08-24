70.5 F
Beckley
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 10:40am

RNC defends Pompeo’s appearance at GOP convention amid criticism he is breaking precedent

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Republican National Committee has defended a planned appearance at this week’s convention by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, amid criticism that he is breaking precedent for sitting top diplomats to steer clear of convention season.

“It’s appropriate to talk about this administration and what’s happening with this administration and the policies that have made the lives better of the American people,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel told CBS News on Sunday.

RNC CHAIRWOMAN MCDANIEL: REPUBLICAN CONVENTION WILL PUT THIS UPLIFTING STORY FRONT AND CENTER

Pompeo is due to speak from Israel in a speech broadcast Tuesday evening. He is expected to touch on foreign policy achievements such as the recent U.S.-brokered deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and President Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The State Department has said Pompeo will be speaking in a personal capacity, while McDaniel added that “the programming, the staging, everything that we’re doing will be paid for by the Republican National Committee and the [Trump] campaign.”

“No State Department resources will be used,” a State Department official said. “Staff are not involved in preparing the remarks or in the arrangements for Secretary Pompeo’s appearance. The State Department will not bear any costs in conjunction with this appearance.”

The Associated Press reported that four teams of lawyers, including the State Department legal counsel, reviewed the speech, to be delivered from Jerusalem, to make sure that it does not cross ethical lines.

POMPEO TROLLS NANCY PELOSI’S DNC SPEECH WITH LISA SIMPSON MEME 

“Looking forward to sharing with you how my family is more SAFE and more SECURE because of President Trump,” Pompeo tweeted after the RNC announced his appearance.

Even if it does not violate the Hatch Act –­­ which forbids the use of government resources for political purposes –­­ as critics have suggested, they have also claimed it politicizes the U.S.-Israel relationship.

“For a sitting Secretary of State to make a partisan speech to a nominating convention is already unprecedented; to do so from one of the most diplomatically sensitive cities in the world, while on an official visit, is breathtakingly wrong,” Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of the liberal J Street, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither Hillary Clinton nor John Kerry attended conventions when they served as secretaries of state — and both were on trips abroad at the time. In 2008, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was also abroad when Republicans nominated John McCain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Herschel Walker explains he spoke at RNC because ‘people don’t really know Donald Trump’

News WWNR -
0
Raised a Democrat and a longtime friend of President Trump, former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker told "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night he...
Read more

Jerry Falwell Jr. says he’s resigned from Liberty Univ. after sex scandal revelations, confusion over future

News WWNR -
0
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University late Monday night, following a tumultuous day during which he tussled with the university’s...
Read more

John Podhoretz: Sensationally effective Republican Convention opening impossible for mainstream media to grasp

News WWNR -
0
The first night of the Republican National Convention was, all in all, sensationally effective — and effective in ways that the mainstream media...
Read more

Michael Goodwin: At upbeat Republican Convention, speakers make strong pitch for Black votes

News WWNR -
0
Black power has arrived. For the first time in modern memory, both of America’s major political parties are making an all-out push for...
Read more

LeBron James, Alvin Kamara among stars to demand justice after police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin

News WWNR -
0
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those across sports on Monday to address the police shooting of a Black man identified...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Herschel Walker explains he spoke at RNC because ‘people don’t really know Donald Trump’

WWNR -
0
Raised a Democrat and a longtime friend of President Trump, former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker told "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night he...
Read more
News

Jerry Falwell Jr. says he’s resigned from Liberty Univ. after sex scandal revelations, confusion over future

WWNR -
0
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned as president of Liberty University late Monday night, following a tumultuous day during which he tussled with the university’s...
Read more
News

John Podhoretz: Sensationally effective Republican Convention opening impossible for mainstream media to grasp

WWNR -
0
The first night of the Republican National Convention was, all in all, sensationally effective — and effective in ways that the mainstream media...
Read more
News

Michael Goodwin: At upbeat Republican Convention, speakers make strong pitch for Black votes

WWNR -
0
Black power has arrived. For the first time in modern memory, both of America’s major political parties are making an all-out push for...
Read more
News

LeBron James, Alvin Kamara among stars to demand justice after police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin

WWNR -
0
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among those across sports on Monday to address the police shooting of a Black man identified...
Read more
News

Ingraham lauds RNC opening night as ‘breath of fresh air’ after DNC’s ‘America is racist nightmare’

WWNR -
0
The opening night of the Republican National Convention "stood in sharp contrast to the doom and gloom, 'America is racist' nightmare" put on by the Democrats...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap