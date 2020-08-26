79.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 8:07pm

RNC speakers: What to know about Kristi Noem

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is set to speak at the Republican National Convention (RNC) Wednesday night, which will be themed “Land of Heroes.”

She is a close ally of President Trump, who held a rally in South Dakota at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day last month.

After that visit, the New York Times published an article that fueled rumors Noem was angling for Vice President Mike Pence’s job. Her office denied the story to a local news outlet, Dakota News Now, calling it a “bizarre attempt to generate palace intrigue.” Neom also went to Washington, D.C., to meet with Pence amid the speculation in July.

MOUNT RUSHMORE JULY FOURTH CELEBRATION FEATURE TRUMP REMARKS, FIREWORKS, MILITARY FLYOVER

Her profile has increased nationally throughout the coronavirus pandemic. She notes on her website that she “never ordered a single business or church to close and never issued a statewide shelter-in-place order.”

Noem was also the first governor to turn down the $300-a-week unemployment benefit that Trump offered states with an executive action earlier this month.

“My administration is very grateful for the additional flexibility that this effort would have provided, but South Dakota is in the fortunate position of not needing to accept it,” she said in a statement. “South Dakota’s economy, having never been shut down, has recovered nearly 80% of our job losses. South Dakota is the only state in the nation that didn’t have extended benefits kick in because our insured unemployment rate has been the lowest in the nation.”

Gov. Kristi Noem smiles after signing her first bill into law at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. The measure allows people to carry concealed pistols without a permit in South Dakota. (AP Photo/James Nord)

Gov. Kristi Noem smiles after signing her first bill into law at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. The measure allows people to carry concealed pistols without a permit in South Dakota. (AP Photo/James Nord)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Noem’s political career spans a decade and a half, according to her government website. She made history by becoming the first female ever elected as South Dakota’s governor in 2018. She served as South Dakota’s only member of the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019 and served in the State Legislature for several years before that.

She has been married to her husband, Bryon, since 1992, and they have three children together.



Source link

Recent Articles

Top House Dems break with Pelosi in contentious Markey, Kennedy primary

News WWNR -
0
Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler and Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney broke with the House speaker to endorse Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey...
Read more

A woke Trump convention | Fox News

News WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** On the roster: A woke Trump convention - I’ll Tell You What:...
Read more

Jason Whitlock: Career politicians ‘who created systemic unfairness are playing’ athletes like LeBron James ‘for suckers’

News WWNR -
0
Outkick.com contributor Jason Whitlock said Wednesday that career politicians “who created systemic unfairness, are playing” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James “and his disciples for suckers.” Whitlock...
Read more

The International 10 prize pool nears $34.4 million, breaks record

News WWNR -
0
The 10th installment of The International, Dota 2's largest esports tournament of the year, broke its own record for largest prize pool in...
Read more

Australian woman jailed for 6 months after breaking coronavirus quarantine order: reports

News WWNR -
0
An Australian woman has been given a six-month jail sentence after violating strict coronavirus quarantine rules, reports said Tuesday.Asher Faye Vander Sanden, 28,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Top House Dems break with Pelosi in contentious Markey, Kennedy primary

WWNR -
0
Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler and Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney broke with the House speaker to endorse Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey...
Read more
News

A woke Trump convention | Fox News

WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** On the roster: A woke Trump convention - I’ll Tell You What:...
Read more
News

Jason Whitlock: Career politicians ‘who created systemic unfairness are playing’ athletes like LeBron James ‘for suckers’

WWNR -
0
Outkick.com contributor Jason Whitlock said Wednesday that career politicians “who created systemic unfairness, are playing” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James “and his disciples for suckers.” Whitlock...
Read more
News

The International 10 prize pool nears $34.4 million, breaks record

WWNR -
0
The 10th installment of The International, Dota 2's largest esports tournament of the year, broke its own record for largest prize pool in...
Read more
News

Australian woman jailed for 6 months after breaking coronavirus quarantine order: reports

WWNR -
0
An Australian woman has been given a six-month jail sentence after violating strict coronavirus quarantine rules, reports said Tuesday.Asher Faye Vander Sanden, 28,...
Read more
Money

Germany’s Economic Recovery: ifo Survey

WWNR -
0
ifo Institute's latest economic barometer for Germany is showing continued signs of recovery in the German economy, with remaining pressures in terms of...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap